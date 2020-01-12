Concrete Fiber Market Gross Margin, Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Forecast to 2024 For BASF SE, Sika Corporation, Propex Operating Company, LLC., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Bekaert, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. & Fibercon International Inc.

The Global concrete fiber market is expected to grow during the forecast period (2017-2023) due to rapid urbanization and growing construction activities across the globe. Additionally, the concrete fiber market is also driven by the increasing demand for synthetic fibers in end-use industries such as transport infrastructure, building and construction, and mining and tunnel.

Concrete fiber includes other properties such as compressive strength, elasticity, flexibility, impact resistance, and high tensile strength. Concrete fiber is widely used in exterior and interior parts of construction, mining highways, roads, bridges in the transportation industry and other manufacturing industry.

Based on region, North America, Europe, sia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) are the major segments of concrete fiber. North America dominates the global concrete fiber market due to increasing applications in the U.S.

Concrete fiber is a composite material used for strengthening the structural integrity and reducing cracks in the material. Concrete fiber is a combination of cement, mortar and contains fibers that are discontinuous in nature but uniformly distributed and randomly oriented.

The key players in the concrete fiber market include BASF SE, Sika Corporation, Propex Operating Company, LLC., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Bekaert, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Fibercon International Inc., THE EUCLID CHEMICAL COMPANY, ABC Polymer Industries, Ultratech Cement and Nycon Corporation.

