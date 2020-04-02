Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Computerized physician Order Entry (CPOE), which refers to the system in which physicians directly place orders electronically, with the orders transmitted directly to the recipient. This can be beat example of digital transformation of physicians prescribing pattern. Computerized physician order entry is the method of entering medication orders or instructions electronically instead of on paper charts. A prime advantage of CPOE is that it helps to mitigate errors pertaining to transcription or poor handwriting of medication orders. CPOE systems are designed to emulate the workflow of the paper chart. CPOE systems are frequently used in conjunction with e-prescribing systems, by which the healthcare professionals made cognizant to a current medications of the patient and drug allergies. CPOE systems were basically designed to improve the patient safety by reducing medication orders, but recent systems permit electronic ordering of consultations, procedures, and tests as well. CPOE permits to enter medical order into Electronic Health Records (EHR) directly by HCPs or other staff members. The CPOE acronym can be understood differently as computerized physician order entry, computerized prescription order entry, and computerized provider order entry.

Computerized Physician Order Entry (COPE) Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (COPE) market is driven by the conscious initiatives of the various governments across the globe for the patient safety. In U.S. According to the provisions of the Healthcare Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, healthcare organizations that achieved meaningful use compliance by 2011 were eligible to receive incentive payments and moreover those who have failed to achieve that standard by 2015 may incur financial penalties.

Computerized Physician Order Entry (COPE) market is driven by several advantages the system bring in to the healthcare setups that include reducing problems with handwriting, drug names misinterpretation, drug interactions, and specification errors. Computerised physician order system helps in quick transmission to the laboratory, pharmacy, or radiology department this helps in recommending alternative tests or treatments that may be safer or lower cost.

Computerised physician order entry market hindered by the time and money it takes to install a CPOE system. The market restrained by slow adoption due to healthcare setups resistance, largely because of the disturbance to existing healthcare settings and the cost of application, which includes CPOE training. The implementation of CPOE has proven to be a complex process that led to abandonment of the system

Computerized Physician Order Entry (COPE) Market: Segmentation

Global computerized physician order entry market has been segmented on the basis of Component, Deployment Mode, Type, End User and Region.

Based on the componenttype, the global computerized physician order entry market is segmented into the following:

Software

Hardware

Services

Based on the deployment mode, the global computerized physician order entry market is segmented into the following:

Web-based

On Premise

Cloud-based

Based on the type, the global computerized physician order entry market is segmented into the following:

Integrated CPOE

Standalone CPOE

Based on the end user, the global computerized physician order entry market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pharmacies

Laboratories

Computerized Physician Order Entry (COPE) Market: Overview

Computerized physician order entry market is witnessing significant changes due to fast growing inpatient and outpatient settings in across the globe. The majority of hospitals and outpatient practices now use some form of CPOE in U.S. Computerized physician order entry market is gradually progressing, and is chiefly driven by government proactive measures to improve infrastructure and healthcare IT, for reducing healthcare expenditure. Players in the COPE market launching newer products, upgrading the older versions, collaborating with the new entrants to improve their market presence and revenues.

Computerized Physician Order Entry (COPE) Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, veterinary pain management drugs market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America will remain key markets for computerized physician order entry market due to government’s proactive measure for the implementation of COPE moreover, increasing awareness among healthcare fraternity and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure helps to maintain larger market share in the globalcomputerized physician order entry market by the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to present growth opportunity owing to large untapped market and growing government’s interventions for improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Europe market expected to grow at moderately owing to recent statutory requirements by the European Commission’s eHealth Action Plan.

Computerized Physician Order Entry (COPE) Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the Global Veterinary Pain Management Drugs market are Medical Information Technology, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Carestream Health, Allscripts, Athenahealth, Inc., Philips Healthcare and Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks LLC, GE healthcare to name a few.

