Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software market, analyzes and researches the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM
Maintenance Connection
Infor
eMaint
Hippo
FasTrak
Fiix
MPulse
Limble
MVP Plant
EPAC Software
NEXGEN
AssetPoint
MicroMain
MAPCON
CHAMPS Software
eWorkOrders
UpKeep
Schneider Electric
Axxerion
Smartware Group
ManagerPlus
Dossier Systems
4C Systems
CWorks Systems
FMX
IFS Applications
iOffice
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based CMMS Software
On-Premises CMMS Software
Market segment by Application, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software can be split into
Small Businesses
Midsized Businesses
Large Businesses
Table of Contents
Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software
1.1 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market by Type
1.3.1 Cloud-based CMMS Software
1.3.2 On-Premises CMMS Software
1.4 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Small Businesses
1.4.2 Midsized Businesses
1.4.3 Large Businesses
2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Maintenance Connection
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Infor
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 eMaint
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Hippo
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 FasTrak
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Fiix
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 MPulse
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Limble
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 MVP Plant
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 EPAC Software
3.12 NEXGEN
3.13 AssetPoint
3.14 MicroMain
3.15 MAPCON
3.16 CHAMPS Software
3.17 eWorkOrders
3.18 UpKeep
3.19 Schneider Electric
3.20 Axxerion
3.21 Smartware Group
3.22 ManagerPlus
3.23 Dossier Systems
3.24 4C Systems
3.25 CWorks Systems
3.26 FMX
3.27 IFS Applications
3.28 iOffice
4 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software
5 United States Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
