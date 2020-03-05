Computer Numerical Control Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2018-2025 Computer Numerical Control Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Computer Numerical Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Numerical Control development in United States, Europe and China.
The Computer Numerical Control (CNC) market is the process of mechanizing machine tools that are operated by precisely programmed commands encrypted on a storage medium as opposed to controlled manually by devices. CNC machining is utilized across various sectors, including industrial machinery, automobile, healthcare, and electronics.
Increase in demand in mass production plants in various sectors, including defense & intelligence, electronics, automobile, and machinery supplements the market growth. However, high cost of maintenance and after sales services of CNC machines is expected to restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in number of application areas and reduced cost of entire production process is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market.
In 2017, the global Computer Numerical Control market size was 13500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 20900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2018-2025.
|Request Free Sample Report @
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3457344-global-computer-numerical-control-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The key players covered in this study
MONDRAGON Corporation
GSK CNC Equipment
Soft Servo Systems
Heidenhain GmbH
Bosch Rexroth AG
Siemens AG
Sandvik AB
Haas Automation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Fanuc Corporation
Protomatic
AMS Micromedical
Plastic Navigation Industrial
Okuma
Hurco
Star CNC
Xometry
Ace Micromatic
Star Prototype
Intelitek
T W Ward CNC Machinery
EMAG GmbH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lathes
Mills
Routers
Grinders
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace and Defense
Automobile
Electronics
Healthcare
Industrial Machinery
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Computer Numerical Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computer Numerical Control development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3457344-global-computer-numerical-control-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Computer Numerical Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Lathes
1.4.3 Mills
1.4.4 Routers
1.4.5 Grinders
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Computer Numerical Control Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Aerospace and Defense
1.5.3 Automobile
1.5.4 Electronics
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Industrial Machinery
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Computer Numerical Control Market Size
2.2 Computer Numerical Control Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Computer Numerical Control Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Computer Numerical Control Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Computer Numerical Control Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Computer Numerical Control Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Computer Numerical Control Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Computer Numerical Control Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Computer Numerical Control Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Computer Numerical Control Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Computer Numerical Control Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Computer Numerical Control Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Computer Numerical Control Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Computer Numerical Control Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Computer Numerical Control Key Players in China
7.3 China Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Type
7.4 China Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Computer Numerical Control Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Computer Numerical Control Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Computer Numerical Control Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Computer Numerical Control Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Computer Numerical Control Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Computer Numerical Control Key Players in India
10.3 India Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Type
10.4 India Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Computer Numerical Control Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Computer Numerical Control Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Computer Numerical Control Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 MONDRAGON Corporation
12.1.1 MONDRAGON Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Computer Numerical Control Introduction
12.1.4 MONDRAGON Corporation Revenue in Computer Numerical Control Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 MONDRAGON Corporation Recent Development
12.2 GSK CNC Equipment
12.2.1 GSK CNC Equipment Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Computer Numerical Control Introduction
12.2.4 GSK CNC Equipment Revenue in Computer Numerical Control Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 GSK CNC Equipment Recent Development
12.3 Soft Servo Systems
12.3.1 Soft Servo Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Computer Numerical Control Introduction
12.3.4 Soft Servo Systems Revenue in Computer Numerical Control Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Soft Servo Systems Recent Development
12.4 Heidenhain GmbH
12.4.1 Heidenhain GmbH Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Computer Numerical Control Introduction
12.4.4 Heidenhain GmbH Revenue in Computer Numerical Control Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Heidenhain GmbH Recent Development
12.5 Bosch Rexroth AG
12.5.1 Bosch Rexroth AG Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Computer Numerical Control Introduction
12.5.4 Bosch Rexroth AG Revenue in Computer Numerical Control Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Bosch Rexroth AG Recent Development
12.6 Siemens AG
12.6.1 Siemens AG Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Computer Numerical Control Introduction
12.6.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Computer Numerical Control Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
12.7 Sandvik AB
12.7.1 Sandvik AB Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Computer Numerical Control Introduction
12.7.4 Sandvik AB Revenue in Computer Numerical Control Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Sandvik AB Recent Development
12.8 Haas Automation
12.8.1 Haas Automation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Computer Numerical Control Introduction
12.8.4 Haas Automation Revenue in Computer Numerical Control Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Haas Automation Recent Development
12.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Computer Numerical Control Introduction
12.9.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Revenue in Computer Numerical Control Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development
12.10 Fanuc Corporation
12.10.1 Fanuc Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Computer Numerical Control Introduction
12.10.4 Fanuc Corporation Revenue in Computer Numerical Control Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Fanuc Corporation Recent Development
12.11 Protomatic
12.12 AMS Micromedical
12.13 Plastic Navigation Industrial
12.14 Okuma
12.15 Hurco
12.16 Star CNC
12.17 Xometry
12.18 Ace Micromatic
12.19 Star Prototype
12.20 Intelitek
12.21 T W Ward CNC Machinery
12.22 EMAG GmbH
Continued…..
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/c