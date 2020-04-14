Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market: By Type, End Users, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market was worth USD 11.65 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 19.14 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.67% during the forecast period. Expanding progressions in production technology have prompted a reduction in time that is needed for manufacturing components alongside enhanced capacity to deliver components with better surface finish. This is expected to drive the interest for CNC machines over the globe. Advancement of Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning technology has prompted improvement of applications that signify the status of a machine to supervisors/operators on their PCs or cell phones. Producers are introducing new variations that play out various activities, for example, turning, grinding, drilling, cutting, and facing. These highlights are expanding flexibility for attendants and diminishing the requirement for labour at shop floor. The new machine models are reduced and need lesser floor space when contrasted with regular machinery. Nonetheless, lessening the expenses related with support of these machines is a key challenge for producers.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

CNC machine machines held the biggest share in 2016, inferable from expanding accessibility of multi-axis machine variations. Late variations, for example, 5-hub and 6-hub machines can perform tasks from the two closures and can be used for delivering fine cuts and giving a superior finish. Advantages, for example, simplicity of activity and their myriad applications are heightening their adoption over the globe. The portion was esteemed at USD 15.39 billion in 2016. The processing machines fragment is assessed to become quickly finished the figure time frame inferable from diminished operational expenses.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Expanding request from the industrial, automotive, and power and energy sectors is anticipated to drive the Computer Numerical Control market. Surging requirement from automobile manufacturers for large scale manufacturing of work pieces at insignificant time and costs is foreseen to quicken the interest for the product over the figure period. Different complex apparatus used as a part of the power and energy and aerospace and defence areas incorporate segments that require more elevated amounts of exactness and great nature of surface finish.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Asia Pacific locale ruled the Computer Numerical Control market in 2016, inferable from expanded adoption of CNC machines in nations, for example, China, India and Japan. The local market was esteemed at USD 19.20 billion in the same year. The development in APAC Computer Numerical Control market can likewise be ascribed to expanding government activities for supporting the development of the machine devices industry.

Competitive insights

The leading players in the market are Soft Servo Systems Inc, Fagor Automation S. Coop, Sandvik, Bosch Rexroth, Mitsubishi Electric, GSK CNC Equipment, Siemens and Heidenhain. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine is segmented as follows-

By Type:

Milling Machines

Grinding Machines

Winding Machines

Lathe Machines

Laser Machines

Welding Machines

Others

By End User:

Aerospace & Defense

Power & Energy

Automotive

Construction Equipment

Industrial

Others



By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?