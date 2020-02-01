Computer Graphics Market Insight, Business Research With Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk Inc., Adobe, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Intel Corporation And More

Global Computer Graphics Market is expected to reach USD 280.15 billion by 2025 from USD 180.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). The computer graphics is widely used in aerospace & defense, automobile, entertainment & advertising, academia & education, healthcare, manufacturing, architecture, building, & construction.

A computer graphics is a digital manufacturing and manipulation of visual content by the use of computer programming. It plays an important role for supporting problem solving scientific visualization. Some of application software of computer graphics are Revit, 3D Max design Studio, AutoCad, Maya, Powtoon, Rhino 3D, Adobe illustrator, C-DESIGN fashion, CorelDRAW, Vetigraph, etc. For computer graphics, complex phenomenon such as computer-aided engineering and design, air currents and electric fields are drawn and analyzed in computer programs. The images used in the graphic design of printed material are frequently produced on computers. It has various benefits like expressing creativity, web or print flexibility, easy online marketing, huge client base and many more. The renowned players in Computer graphics market are

Adobe

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

Dassault Systèmes

Autodesk Inc.

Intel Corporation

Siemens Business

Microsoft

SONY, Inc.

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. and among others.

The global computer graphics market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Computer graphics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The computer graphics market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

According to American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in Dec, 2008, 13 new technologies in computer graphics and interactive techniques were showcased by Singapore’s Agency for science, technology and research for 3-D graphics and animation, intuitive human-computer interaction technologies and neural signal processing.

According to article given by MIT Technology Review, in 2013, the new techniques in computer graphics and provocative new ideas would have increased the demand of graphics and gaming.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of web design

Rising demand of smart phone

Demand for graphics software in business processes

Growth in entertainment industry.

Market Segmentation: Global Computer Graphics Market

The market is based on

Software

Service

End-user

Vertical

Geographical segments

Based on software, the market is segmented into

CAD/CAM

Visualization /simulation

Digital video

Imaging, modeling/animation

Based on service, the market is segmented into

Consulting

Training and support

Integration

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into

Enterprise

SMB

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into

Aerospace & Defense

Automobile

Entertainment & Advertising

Academia & Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Architecture

Building, & Construction And Others

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

