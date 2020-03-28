Computer-assisted Surgical Systems Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2017-2025

Computer-assisted surgery (CAS), also known as image-guided surgery or 3-D computer surgery, is a computer-based surgical procedure using advanced technologies such as 3-D imaging and real time sensing. It utilizes intuitive software, smart instruments, and infrared camera navigation to achieve precision. CAS is an advanced procedure used in the operating room due to high level of visualization and accuracy. It is generally used in neuro, ENT, cardiac, urological, spine, trauma, and orthopedic surgeries. Advantages of CAS include advance planning of surgery using 3-D computer models of patient’s anatomy, better visualization, and real-time feedback. For patients, the major advantages of CAS are minimally invasive technique, less blood loss, lesser amount of exposure to radiations through X-rays as it cuts down the number of X-rays required, and early recovery.

Drivers of the computer-assisted surgical systems market are growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, increasing demand for advanced medical facilities, and reduced hospital stay due to fast recovery. However, high maintenance and service cost for the equipment and unavailability of highly skilled professionals are the major restraints of the market. Technological advancements focusing on the use of robotic systems in surgery is likely to boost market growth.

In terms of product type, the computer-assisted surgical systems market can be segmented into surgical navigation systems, surgical robots, and surgical planners & stimulators. The surgical robots segment is anticipated to experience significant growth owing to rapidly advancing technologies, adoption of surgical robotic systems in large hospitals, and improving health care infrastructure.

Based on application, the computer-assisted surgical systems market can be segmented into preoperative planning and stimulation, ENT surgery, cardiac surgery, colorectal surgery, navigation methods, surgical robotic systems, spine surgery, craniofacial surgery, and others.

