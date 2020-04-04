Computer Assisted Coding Market to Hit 11.5% CAGR and Reaching at US$ 4.75 Billion to 2022 Forecast by Integrated Systems and Natural Language Processing

“Report studies the Computer Assisted Coding market, analyzes & researches Computer Assisted Coding development status & forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.”

Computer-assisted coding market report analyses and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product & service, application, mode of delivery, end user, and region. However, high implementation and maintenance expenses for computer-assisted coding and lack of IT professionals in the healthcare industry are expected to hinder the growth of the computer-assisted coding market to some extent.

Computer-assisted coding market is valued at USD 2.76 Billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% to reach to USD 4.75 Billion by 2022. North America is largest market for computer-assisted coding, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, & the Rest of the World. The rapid growth in developing countries across APAC is also expected to provide an opportunity for revenue generation in market.

Growth of computer-assisted coding market can be attributed to transition to ICD-10 coding standards from ICD-9 in North America, growing demand for CAC solutions, growing need within healthcare system to curtail increasing healthcare costs, improve coding accuracy, and streamline the revenue cycle management procedures.

Implementation of ICD-10 coding standards in country’s healthcare system & the resultant demand for effective claims management processes in country’s healthcare delivery framework are some of factors contributing to large share of North America in market. Major players operating in computer assisted coding market in various regions have been identified, and their offerings, regional presence, and distribution channels have been analyzed through in-depth discussions.

Computer Assisted Coding Market has following prominent players like Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.) and Artificial Medical Intelligence, Inc. (U.S.). Some of the other leading players in this market are Dolbey Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Precyse Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Craneware plc (U.K.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), MMODAL IP LLC (M*Modal) (U.S.), TruCode (U.S.), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), and Epic Systems Corporation(U.S.).

Global Computer-Assisted Coding Market, By End User

1 Introduction

2 Hospitals

3 Physician Practices

4 Academic Medical Centers

5 Clinical Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers

Geographically, global computer-assisted coding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, & Rest of the World. North America dominated global market. Rising need to minimizing operational errors, thereby reducing healthcare costs, increasing government efforts toward strengthening healthcare infrastructure through implementation of healthcare IT solutions and improving quality of care are driving growth of market in this region. Asia-Pacific fastest-growing market for computer-assisted coding.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–40% and Tier 3–15%

By Designation – C-level–41%, Director Level–30%, Others–29%

By Region – North America–38%, Europe–31%, Asia-Pacific–19%, RoW–12%

