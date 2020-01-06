Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

IBM

FasTrak

Dude Solutions

DPSI

eMaint

Fortive

Hippo

ServiceChannel

Real Asset Management

IFS

FMX

UpKeep

MPulse

MicroMain

ManagerPlus

Fiix

MVP Plant

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Based

On-Premises

In 2018, cloud based accounted for a major share of 83% the computer-aided facility management (CAFM) market.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare

Others

CAFM can be used by any organization which is required to carry out maintenance on equipment, assets or property, and is used across all industry sectors ranging from manufacturing, packaging, energy, health, education, food and beverage to facilities and fleet maintenance.

