Computer Aided Design Software Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure And Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Computer Aided Design Software Market – 2019

In 2018, the Global Computer Aided Design Software Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computer Aided Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Aided Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

TurboCAD

SketchUp

CADopia

Progesoft

FormZ

SolidWorks

SkyCiv

SmartDraw

Bentley Systems

Corel

RubySketch

ANSYS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D

3D

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Architecture

Art and Design

Mechanical Design

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Computer Aided Design Software market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Computer Aided Design Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Computer Aided Design Software companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Computer Aided Design Software submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Computer Aided Design Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computer Aided Design Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 2D

1.4.3 3D

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computer Aided Design Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Education

1.5.3 Architecture

1.5.4 Art and Design

1.5.5 Mechanical Design

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Computer Aided Design Software Market Size

2.2 Computer Aided Design Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Computer Aided Design Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Computer Aided Design Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Computer Aided Design Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Computer Aided Design Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Computer Aided Design Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Computer Aided Design Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Computer Aided Design Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Computer Aided Design Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.2 TurboCAD

12.2.1 TurboCAD Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.2.4 TurboCAD Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 TurboCAD Recent Development

12.3 SketchUp

12.3.1 SketchUp Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.3.4 SketchUp Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SketchUp Recent Development

12.4 CADopia

12.4.1 CADopia Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.4.4 CADopia Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CADopia Recent Development

12.5 Progesoft

12.5.1 Progesoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Computer Aided Design Software Introduction

12.5.4 Progesoft Revenue in Computer Aided Design Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Progesoft Recent Development

Continued …

