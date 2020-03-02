Computed Tomography (CT) Market ABC Industry Analysis, Size, Trends and Future Scope

Based on slice type, the high slice type segment is expected to witness the faster growth, CAGR of 5.3%, during the forecast period.

The global CT market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing geriatric population. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are also driving the growth of the global computed tomography market. However, the factors such as stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of CT devices, and side effects of ionization radiation are inhibiting the growth of the global market.

The information and data in the publication “Global Computed Tomography Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022” represent the research and analysis of data from various primary and secondary sources. The bottom-top approach has been used to calculate the global market size by slice type and end user. The market numbers for countries are obtained through top-down approach. P&S Market Research analysts and consultants interacted with authorities from leading companies of the concerned domain, to substantiate every value of data presented in the report. The company bases its primary research on discussions with prominent professionals and analysts in the industry, which is followed by informed and detailed, online, and offline research.

Computed tomography (CT) is an imaging procedure, which uses special x-ray equipment to provide detailed images of internal organs, blood vessels, soft tissues and bones. It is also known as CAT scanning (computerized axial tomography). It provides cross-sectional images in multiple planes. It helps in diagnosis of cancer, circulatory conditions and disorders (coronary artery disease, blood clots, and blood vessel aneurysms), kidney and bladder stone, spinal conditions, inflammatory diseases (ulcerative colitis and sinusitis), and injuries to head, skeletal system and internal organs.

Some of the key companies operating in the global CT market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung, General Electric Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.