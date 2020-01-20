Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Industry

CFD is a software application that helps end-users analyze the flow, turbulence, and pressure distribution of liquids and gases, and their interaction with structures. It also helps in predicting fluid flow, mass transfer, chemical reactions, and related phenomena. CFD uses high-speed computers, and various numerical methods and solvers to simulate the flow of fluids (gases and liquids). Simulation refers to the digital prototype of the real-world scenario. This helps detect errors in design before proceeding to production. CFD finds wide ranging applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and energy. CFDs are used to design fuel systems, engine core compartments, cockpit and cabin ventilation, missiles, submarines, and evaluate aerodynamics in the aerospace and defense industry. This report considers the revenue generated from the offerings of CFD services and products.

The computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market in APAC appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of several international, regional, and local vendors. CFD software providers compete intensely in terms of price, quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. To attain a competitive advantage over the other players, the vendors are focusing on technological innovations and R&D investments. The high growth potential of the market encourages the entry of several start-ups and adoption of inorganic strategies and this will in turn, impact the performance of the vendors in the CFD market in APAC.

The industry extensively uses CFD software in the design and manufacture of automotive components and parts. With the presence of several automotive manufacturers and their R&D centers in the region, the automotive industry is the primary end-user of the CFD market in APAC.

China will be the major revenue contributor to the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market in APAC and this will attribute to the high R&D investment in the automotive, electrical, and electronics industries in the country. With the aid from several government policies, companies increasingly adopt the software to boost the productivity of the electrical and electronic industry.

In 2018, the global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software market size was 1410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ANSYS

CD-adapco

Mentor Graphics

EXA

Dassault Systèmes

COMSOL

Altair Engineering

Autodesk

NUMECA International

Convergent Science

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise CFD Software

Cloud-based CFD Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Automotive Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On Premise CFD Software

1.4.3 Cloud-based CFD Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense Industry

1.5.3 Automotive Industry

1.5.4 Electrical and Electronics Industry

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size

2.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ANSYS

12.1.1 ANSYS Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.1.4 ANSYS Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ANSYS Recent Development

12.2 CD-adapco

12.2.1 CD-adapco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.2.4 CD-adapco Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CD-adapco Recent Development

12.3 Mentor Graphics

12.3.1 Mentor Graphics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.3.4 Mentor Graphics Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Mentor Graphics Recent Development

12.4 EXA

12.4.1 EXA Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.4.4 EXA Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 EXA Recent Development

12.5 Dassault Systèmes

12.5.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.5.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development

12.6 COMSOL

12.6.1 COMSOL Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.6.4 COMSOL Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 COMSOL Recent Development

12.7 Altair Engineering

12.7.1 Altair Engineering Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.7.4 Altair Engineering Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Altair Engineering Recent Development

12.8 Autodesk

12.8.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.8.4 Autodesk Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.9 NUMECA International

12.9.1 NUMECA International Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.9.4 NUMECA International Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 NUMECA International Recent Development

12.10 Convergent Science

12.10.1 Convergent Science Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Introduction

12.10.4 Convergent Science Revenue in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Convergent Science Recent Development

Continued….

