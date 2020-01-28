Compressor Oil Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2023

Compressor Oil are formulated from paraffinic base oil and additives to provide high performance lubrication in a compressor. It offers long term benefit in most of the compressors with corrosive protection, thermal stability, and oxidation resistance.

The product is manufactured by variety of base oil such as synthetic oil, semi-synthetic oil, mineral oil, and bio-based oil. The finished product offer lubrication in different compressors, includes reciprocating compressor, sliding vane compressor, centrifugal compressor, screw (helical lobe) compressor, and rotary lobe compressor.

The key players operating in the Global Compressor Oil Market are adopting various strategies such as product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, agreement, and R&D to gain significant market shares. In August 2018, Burckhardt Compression and ExxonMobil have signed an agreement for lubricants. This agreement helped the customers in providing high performance lubrication products and services with enhanced technology.

Competitive Analysis: –

Some of the prominent players in the global compressor oil market are

Exxonmobil Corporation (US)

Sinopec Limited (China)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)

BP PLC (UK)

Total S.A (France)

Chevron Corporation (US)

Croda International PLC (UK)

Fuchs Petrolub AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Lukoil (Russia)

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India)

Market Segmentation: –

The Global Compressor Oil Market has been segmented based on compressor Types, Base Oil, Application and Region.

Based on Compressor Types, the Global Compressor Oil Market has been divided into reciprocating compressor, sliding vane compressor, centrifugal compressor, screw (helical lobe) compressor, and rotary lobe compressor.

By Base Oil, the Global Compressor Oil Market has been categorized as synthetic oil, semi-synthetic oil, mineral oil, and bio-based oil.

Based on Application, the Global Compressor Oil Market has been categorized as petrochemical manufacturing, construction hydraulics and mining equipment, oil & gas machinery, automotive engines, power generation, and food & beverage machines among others.

Regional Analysis: –

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global compressor oil market. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global compressor oil market.

China is the leading producer and consumer of the product. Sinopec is one of the largest Chinese producers of the product which supply across the country to fulfill the customer demand. India is the fastest growing nation in rising the demand for the product during the forecast period.

Intended Audience: –

Compressor Oil Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Compressor Oil

Research and Development Institutes

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

