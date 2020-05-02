Compressed Natural Gas Market Growth and Outlook to 2024 Key Players – Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Iran Khodro, Nissan, Volvo Group, Hyundai and Others

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicle’s emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

In the next five years, the Global consumption of CNG and LPG Vehicles will maintain about 10.85% annual growth rate.

The global average price of CNG and LPG vehicles is in the decreasing trend, from14.4 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 12.8 K USD/Unit g in 2018. With the situation of global economy and more company enter this industry; prices will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/74843/

MENA is a large consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.85%. Following south Asia, China is another important consumption place with the consumption market share of 15.03% in 2017.

In 2017, there are two key reasons causing the huge decline of CNG Vehicles’ sales in China. One is China has introduced a new policy to limit motor vehicle “oil to gas”, another is the decline in gasoline price.

Market competition is intense. Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.

Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic CNG vehicles enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share.

Leading Compressed Natural Gas Market Players

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA

Great Wall Motors

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Compressed Natural Gas consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Compressed Natural Gas market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Compressed Natural Gas manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Compressed Natural Gas with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Compressed Natural Gas submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/74843/

This study considers the Compressed Natural Gas value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

Global Compressed Natural Gas Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/74843/global-compressed-natural-gas-cng-and-liquified-petroleum-gas-lpg-vehicles-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]