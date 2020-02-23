Comprehensive analysis on Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Size | Key Players are:BD, Baxter, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Smiths Medical

Global implantable infusion pumps market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12579.90 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19854.57 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising in animal adoption, increase in occurrence of injuries and diseases in animals, and the technological advancements.
Major Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the implantable infusion pumps market are BD, Baxter, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, TERUMO CORPORATION, Moog Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, O&M Halyard or its affiliates., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Micrel Medical, Insulet Corporation.
Market Drivers:
- Global rising of incidence rate of cancer, diabetes and obesity
- Increase in implantable drug delivery techniques in the surgeries acts as a market driver
Market Restraints:
- Product recalls and strict regulations for new products acting as a major market restraint
- Strict FDA policies for the approval of implantable infusion pumps
- Patient safety risks and medication errors in drug delivery related with implantable infusion pumps in the desired sites
Key Developments in the Market:
In February, 2018, Becton Dickinson (BD) acquired C. R. Bard in a deal worth USD 24billion.
In February, 2017,Insulet which is an innovative medical device company, has acquired U.S. Manufacturing facility in Acton, Massachusetts to start a U.S. manufacturing location in the United States.
In September, 2017, Fresenius Kabi acquired Merck KGaA’s biosimilars business
Competitive Analysis:
The global implantable infusion pumps market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of arthroscopy instruments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Segmentation:
- By Product
- Piston Type Infusion Pumps
- Creeping Type Infusion Pumps
- By Application
- Cancer Treatment
- Cancer Pain
- Noncancerous Pain
- Mixed Sarcoma
- Skin Cancers
- Gastric Cancer
- Spasticity
- Analgesia
- Diabetes Mellitus
- Others
- By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Primary Respondents:
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Current and future of global implantable infusion pumps market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
