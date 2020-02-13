Compound Management Market to Hit 14.5% CAGR to 2023 Dominated by Biopharma Companies, Biobank, Chemical Compounds, CRO and Instruments

Global compound management market study divided into chemical compounds and bio samples. In 2018, chemical compounds segment expected to account for largest share of compound management market. Study tracks & analyzes competitive developments including product launches, collaborations, strategic agreements, alliances, & acquisitions, profiles top actors & core competencies in compound management market. Growth of this sector will support that of sample management market, as increased biologic production will spur demand for sample management.

Download Free Brochure of Compound Management Market Research Study Now Available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample?rname=1621927 .

The global compound management market is projected to reach USD 424.5 million in 2023 from USD 215.3 million in 2018, at CAGR of 14.5%. Increasing drug discovery activities, growing biopharmaceutical industry, and rising trend in outsourcing compound/sample management are the factors supporting the growth of this market. Compound management market in business report is fragmented by product & service, sample type, and end user.

“The pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018.”

Key Target Audience as Government and academic institutes, Compound/sample management system providers, Compound/sample management service providers, R&D departments and contract research organizations, Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and Consulting firms. Comprehensive information on portfolios offered by the top players in the global compound management market. Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product launches in the global compound management market .

Click Here For More Information on Compound Management Market Research at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/inquire-before-buying?rname=1621927 .

The global compound management market is divided into chemical compounds and biosamples. In 2018, the chemical compounds segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global compound management market. The large share can be attributed to the high cost of large automated storage systems. Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for compound management products across regions.

Compound/Sample Management Market, By End User

1 Introduction

2 Compound/Sample Management Products Market, By End User

3 Pharmaceutical Companies

4 Biopharmaceutical Companies

5 Contract Research Organizations

6 Biobanks

7 Other End Users

8 Compound/Sample Management Outsourcing Services Market, By End User

9 Pharmaceutical Companies

10 Biopharmaceutical Companies

Key players included in compound management systems are Brooks Life Sciences (US), Hamilton Company (US), TTP Group (US), Labcyte (US), Biosero (US), and Tecan (Switzerland). Companies that provide compound management services include Evotec (Germany), Wuxi AppTec (China), Icagen (US), TCG Lifescience (India), and Frontier Scientific (US).

Order “Compound Management Market by Product & Outsourcing Services (Instruments (Automated Storage, Decapper), Software), Sample (Chemical Compounds, Biological Samples), End User (Biopharma Companies, Biobank, Pharma Companies, CRO) – Global Forecast to 2023” report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=1621927 .

Growth of compound management sector will also support that of sample management market, as increased biologic production will spur demand for sample management. Growth of biopharmaceuticals market is attributed to the increasing demand for biologics, emergence of biosimilars, and increasing R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical companies, as well as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on portfolios offered by the top players in the global compound management market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product launches in the global compound management market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for compound management products across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the global compound management market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the key players in the global compound management market

About Us –

RnRMarketResearch is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact Number: + 1 888 391 5441

Email Id – [email protected]