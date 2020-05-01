Compound Cattle Feedstuff Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2028

Market Outlook

Changing consumer preference for dairy products among consumers have fuelled demand for compound cattle feedstuff. To offer nutrition-dense dairy products, farmers are focusing on feeding the livestock with highly nutritious diet. Leading manufacturers are concentrating on producing compound cattle feedstuff products that cater to the diet for young, adult, dry, milk producing, and pregnant animals. In addition, manufacturers are utilizing various concentrate feed ingredients such as grains, brans, protein meals/cakes, agro-industrial by-products, minerals and vitamins to ensure sufficient nutrient values to the cattle. Prominent manufacturers are also focusing on developing a range of compound cattle feedstuff products that align with various health requirements of the animals.

Compound cattle feedstuff products are supplemented in livestock diet in varied quantities based on their requirements for calf starter, calf growth meal, feed for high yielding animals, feed for low yielding animals, buffalo feed, and feed for pregnant animals. With the increasing agricultural activities in various countries of Asia, the production of compound cattle feedstuff is expected to remain concentrated in the region over the years. Also, increasing consumption of the dairy products in North America is further expected to contribute towards the global market growth. Attributed to increased dairy production in the region, North America is expected to represent second highest market growth globally. As it is considered nutritious and cost efficient, demand for compound cattle feedstuff is anticipated to remain positive in the global market.

Reasons for Covering this Topic:

Compound cattle feedstuff includes variety of nutritious ingredients such as maize, sorghum, wheat, rice, oats, ragi, millets, soybean meal, groundnut meal, cottonseed meal, mango kernel extraction, pulses, calcite powder, adequate amount of unprocessed vitamin A, and vitamin D. Leading manufacturers mainly combine these as an extract for producing the healthy compound cattle feedstuff products. Consumption of the compound cattle feedstuff mainly promotes the reproducing ability of the cattle by providing high energy.

Asian, North American, South African & European countries have continued to represent the leading suppliers of the compound cattle feedstuff products. Manufacturers in the food industries are also utilizing these products for offering nutritious beef & mutton to align with the consumer demands. In addition, growing demand for the animal meat and oilseed production have encouraged demand for compound cattle feedstuff products in the livestock industry. The compound cattle feedstuff market is expected to grow in terms of volume and value due to growing population, urbanization and increasing consumer purchasing power.

Exhibit 1 QUANTITY ESTIMATION OF COMPOUND CATTLE FEEDSTUFF

PURPOSE COWS (approx. weight-400kg) BUFFALOES(approx. weight-500kg) Regular maintenance 1.5-2 kg 2.0-2.5kg Milk production(per L) 400g 500g Pregnancy 2.0kg 2.0-2.5kg

On the basis of animal type, the global compound cattle feedstuff market has been segmented as-

Cow

Goat

Buffalo

On the basis of nature, the global compound cattle feedstuff market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global compound cattle feedstuff market has been segmented as-

Pellets

Crumbles

Global Compound Cattle Feedstuff: Key Players

Some of the major key players of the compound cattle feedstuff include Feed One, AFGRI Animal Feeds, MSMD Resources, JB cattle feed, Nutrena Animal Feeds, Nutrient Agri products, Masterfeeds, Avibo feed additives, Probioway, Godrej Agrovet. More industrialists and agro farmers are showing a keen interest in the compound cattle feedstuff industry as it is expanding every year.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Growing preference for high-quality dairy products has fuelled growth of the agro & animal feed industry. As cattle are the only source for dairy products, demand for compound cattle feedstuff is likely to remain concentrated in the livestock industry.

Global Compound Cattle Feedstuff: A Regional outlook

As mentioned the compound cattle feedstuff is predominantly produced & processed in Asia, particularly in China due to increasing demand and export of dairy products. In North America, the compound cattle feedstuff are produced to feed the cattle maintained for greater livestock. Demand for the compound cattle feedstuff in Africa is expected to remain concentrated for producing meat. In Europe, the import of compound cattle feedstuff has been reduced and production has commenced recently. Bound to these factors, growth of the global compound cattle feedstuff market is expected to remain positive over the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research

The report follows a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is offered by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Key Data Points Covered in the Report