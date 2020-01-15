Compositing Software Market: Anticipated To Experience Extraordinary Growth During Forecast Period, 2018 – 2026

Compositing is the process of combining visual elements from various sources to form a new content. Compositing is done to create an impression that the visual elements taken from various sources are from the same scene. It is performed to enhance the overall visual effects. Compositing software is used in video and film production to combine multiple effects and images to form a single image stream.

For instance, an actor that have filmed against the blue screen at the background can be combined with any other background such as the computer generated city with the help of compositing software. These solutions are used by various industry-leading broadcasting companies, sports arenas, and other video production companies. Compositing software operates on standard IT hardware and manage each and every task related to the video production workflow. The software automates everything, right from lighting and cameras to the recording software and teleprompter.

Need of companies to improve their broadcasting content and reduce work complexity is driving the global compositing software market. Increasing number of broadcasting and video production startups is another factor driving the market in a significant way. Globally, organizations are adapting to changes in their ecosystem by adopting technologies to create digitally-enhanced and customer centric content. Adoption of digital technologies helps enterprises improve the quality of their services, create new customer experiences, and enhance revenue generation, thus supporting the growth of the compositing software market globally.

The global compositing software market can be segmented based on component, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the market can be divided into software and services. The software segment can be sub-divided into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based sub-segment then can be classified into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The services segment can be sub-divided into integration & implementation, consulting, and maintenance & operations. Based on end-user, the global compositing software market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Large enterprises are estimated to hold the major share of the compositing software market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising investment of these enterprises in advanced digital technologies.

In terms of region, the global compositing software market can be classified into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Presently, North America dominates the global market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. North America is estimated to hold the leading share of the global compositing software market throughout the forecast period as companies in this region are investing significantly on digital technologies so as to enhance their content offerings.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the key players operating in the global compositing software market in the next few years, due to significant increase in urbanization in the region. Growth in compositing software market in this region is mainly propelling due to the growing adoption of the digital technology in the media & entertainment industry in the economies including South Korea, Japan, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, China, and Singapore.

The global compositing software market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period as the market players are developing innovative solutions in order to match the ever-changing demand of the customers. Companies are focusing on improving their marketing strategy and expand their business in the untapped markets.

Key players operating in the global compositing software market include Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Natron, Autodesk Inc., ChyronHego Corporation, The Foundry Visionmongers Limited, Adobe, Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd UK, SilhouetteFX, LLC., Vision Effects, Inc., Isotropix SAS., FXhome Limited, and Pixelloid. The companies are either concentrating on expanding their global footprint or expanding their service offerings in the same region.