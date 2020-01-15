Composites Core Materials Industry 2018 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Composites Core Materials Market – 2018
The global Composites Core Materials market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Composites Core Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composites Core Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SABIC
Evonik Industries AG
Gurit Holding AG
BASF SE
Hexcel Corporation
Armacell International S.A.
3A Composites
The Gill Corporation
Diab Group (Ratos)
Plascore Incorporated
Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd
Euro-Composites S.A.
Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd.
Core Composites
I-Core Composites, LLC.
OMNI Composites
Carbon Core Corp
ACP Composites
Amorim Cork Composites
Allnex Industries
Composite Canada
Core-Lite Inc.
Polyumac Usa, LLC
Atl Composites
Milliken
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Foam
Honeycomb
Balsa
Segment by Application
Transportation
Wind Energy
Marine
Aerospace
Construction
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Composites Core Materials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Composites Core Materials development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Composites Core Materials are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
