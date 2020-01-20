Composite Surfacing Films Market – With Top Key Players(The 3M Company, Gurit Holding AG, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.)

Composite Surfacing Films Market: Overview

Composite surfacing films are composites films that are used to cover honeycomb composites to provide a smooth and aerodynamic surface that can be painted. Composite surfacing films are designed to improve the surface quality of honeycomb-stiffened composite parts, decrease surface preparation time, provide a barrier for dissimilar materials, and offer protection to structural fibers. These films are predominantly used in the manufacture of wings, fuselage, and flight control surfaces in the aerospace industry. These surfacing films are also employed in the manufacture of automotive body parts for high performance vehicles such as F1 cars. Composite surfacing films are extremely lightweight and provide excellent weight-to-strength ratio for high performance applications. Thus, these films are the preferred choice of materials in automotive body parts.

Composite Surfacing Films Market: Trends & Demands

Composite surfacing films are employed extensively in the aerospace industry due to the increase in number of commercial aircraft across the globe. This is anticipated to drive the composite surfacing films market in the near future. Furthermore, rise in demand for more durable lightweight materials in automotive applications is estimated to boost the demand for composite surfacing films market during the forecast period.

Companies operating in the global composite surfacing films market strive to explore new and better ways to manufacture these films. Development of new processes to produce composite surfacing films is estimated to propel the market in the near future. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is projected to hamper the composite surfacing films market during the forecast period.

Composite Surfacing Films Market: Key Segments

In terms of curing type, the composite surfacing films market can be bifurcated into autoclave-cured and out-of-autoclave-cured. The autoclave-cured segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years due to the rise in need for lightweight materials in the aerospace industry in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil.

Based on end-use industry, the composite surfacing films market can be divided into aerospace & defense, automotive, and others. The aerospace & defense segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the consistent usage of composite surfacing films in manufacture of aircraft wings across the globe.

Composite Surfacing Films Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global composite surfacing films market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are anticipated to constitute major share of the global composite surfacing films market during the forecast period. The composite surfacing films market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace due to the rise in per capita income in developing economies such as China and India. Increase in per capita income is boosting the spending power of consumers. This, in turn, is estimated to propel the demand for high quality products in Asia Pacific. Additionally, growth in usage of composite surfacing films in making aircraft parts is fueling the composite surfacing films market in the region. Middle East & Africa is expected to be a lucrative region of the global composite surfacing films market during the forecast period, led by the rise in demand for these films in automotive parts in the region.

Composite Surfacing Films Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global composite surfacing films market include Axiom Materials, Inc., The 3M Company, Gurit Holding AG, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.

