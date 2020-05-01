Composite Resin Market Worth US$ 23700 Million by 2024 – Polynt, Olin, Royal DSM, Reichhold, BASF, Ashland, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Bakelite, Kukdo Chemical, Hanwha Chemical and Others

Composite resin is a low-molecular-weight organic compound, which is normally used as organic matrix in the production of composite material. Composite resin is split between thermosets (mainly liquid resin) and thermoplastics (solid resin).

Composite resin formulations vary depending on the process used to fabricate the part and the requirements of its end-use application.

The composite resin industry is fragmented. The global composite resin industry’s top seven producers are estimated to account for 49.07% of industry production in 2015 with facilities located around the world. Although the industry is not concentratedThese companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries by establishing production bases, meaning that they often directly control the packing and distribution of their product. The biggest global composite resin companies in the world are the Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Polynt, Olin, Royal DSM, Reichhold and BASF etc.

It is clear that a processor has three broad options for selling the final product including automotive, aerospace, windmills and building & construction etc. industries. Automotive and Windmills involve products sold at higher wholesale volumes.

We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Composite Resin market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 23700 million by 2024, from US$ 18100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Composite Resin business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Composite Resin Market Players

Hexion

Huntsman Corporation

Polynt

Olin

Royal DSM

Reichhold

BASF

Ashland

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sumitomo Bakelite

Kukdo Chemical

Hanwha Chemical

Sicomin

Gurit

Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC)

SABIC

Scott Bader Company

Swancor

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Composite Resin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Composite Resin market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Composite Resin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Composite Resin with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Composite Resin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Composite Resin value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Epoxy Resin

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Phenolic Resin

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Windmills

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Others

Global Composite Resin Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

