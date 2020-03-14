Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is a type of chronic pain that affects one limb of the body (hand, leg, arm, or foot). The condition generally arises due to severe injuries or malfunctioning of central and peripheral nervous systems.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1096

CRPS is categorized into two main types: CRPS-I and CRPS-II. CRPS-I is associated with unconfirmed nerve injury; whereas, CRPS-II is associated with confirmed nerve injury. CRPS can be characterized by ‘pins and needles’, or ‘burning sensation’; or it feels like someone squeezing the affected limb. People having CRPS generally experience change in skin color and temperature, and swelling in the affected area.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/crps-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

Axsome Therapeutics Inc., and Grünenthal Group are two major companies involved in the development of drugs for the management of CRPS. The Grünenthal Group is in the process of developing T121, a bone resorption inhibitor, for the treatment of CRPS. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is also developing AXS-02 as a bone resorption factor inhibitor for the treatment of CRPS.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1096

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com