Competitive Study of ‘Global Lutein Market’ by Research Insights & Forecast Data by 2025 | Chr. Hansen, E.I.D. Parry, Kemin, Zhejiang Medicine, Omniactive Health Technologies, Piveg, DDW the Colour House, Döhler, Allied Biotech

The global lutein market is expected to reach USD432.73 billion by 2025, from USD 365.43 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis:

The global lutein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lutein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global lutein market are – Chr. Hansen, E.I.D. Parry, Kemin, Zhejiang Medicine, Omniactive Health Technologies, Piveg, DDW the Colour House, Döhler, Allied Biotech, Synthite Industries, Lycored, Fenchem, BASF SE, Kemin, Zhejiang Medicine, Lycored , Piveg, Synthite Industries, Allied Biotech Corporation, Tianjin Pharmaland, Nature’s Bounty, Solaray , Sundown, Iorrow, Anhui Ruisen, Shaanxi, Microbo, Phyto Nutraceutical, and many more.

Market Segmentation:

The global Lutein market is segmented based on cheese source, application, production process, and geographical segments.

Based on application, the global lutein market is segmented into food, beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed and other applications. The food segment is further sub segmented into bakery & confectionery products, infant formula & formulated supplementary food products, dairy products and others. The beverages segment is further sub segmented into aerated & carbonated drinks, RTD beverages, sports & energy drinks, juice concentrates & fruit juices, and others

On the basis of source, the global lutein market is classified into natural and synthetic.

On the basis of production process, the global lutein market is classified into chemical synthesis, extraction from botanical material, fermentation, algae route.

Based on geography the global lutein market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Research Methodology: Global Lutein Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

