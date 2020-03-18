Competitive Situation: Travel Pouches – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Travel Pouches Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Pouches are one of the most widely traded commodities in the world. Carrying camera, mobile and many other daily activities we can’t think without having a travel pouch. These pouches have become a new trend to carry material easily and with an organized manner. The trend of carrying mobile or cameras for vacations or to carry medical accessories, daily using products are propelling the market of travel pouch. Changing consumer lifestyle has improved the requirement on processed, pre-cooked and packed foods, which also organized the entire flexible packaging supply chain to sync product offering as per end customer requirement. Customization of travel pouches in terms of space, capacity, and design can boost the market globally in the forecast period.

Travel Pouches Market- Market Segmentation:

Travel pouches market are segmented into by material type, product type, by end use and by region. On the basis of material type the travel pouches market is segmented into plastic, leather, paper and others. Others includes jute, rubber, fiber travel pouches. On the basis of product type the travel pouches market can be segmented into travel hand pouches, organizer pouches, and others. Based on the end use type the global travel pouches market can be segmented into commercial use and non-commercial, where in commercial use we can further segment into electronic gadgets, food, clothing products, pharmaceuticals products, cosmetics and personal care, and industrial goods. On the basis of region, travel pouches market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Travel Pouches Market- Market Dynamics:

Growth in demand for travel pouches market is expected to grow significantly for many reasons. Due to the increase of trade activities and material transportation travel pouches market is growing significantly. The increasing demand of daily carry out activities are boosting the market of travel pouches. Attributable to the boom in online commerce, travel pouches sales through the internet have been growing at a significant pace. Technological improvements, such as the facility of coolant or heater in the bag as per the material requirements is also anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, light weighted travel pouches are strengthening the market rapidly. Durability of these pouches compare to metal containers are less, which can be a restraint for the travel pouches. The increasing demand for customized bags from different industries like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical can also be a good opportunity for the travel pouches market.

Travel Pouches Market- Regional Outlook:

Travel pouches market is expected to register a high CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, travel pouches market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the maximum growth in the travel pouches market primarily driven by the developing countries like India and China. The rising disposable income, growth in the retail industry, urbanization are some of the factors that contribute to the growth in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Europe is also expected to experience the healthy growth in the travel pouches market as it accounts for over 55% of market share in the overall pouch market. North America is expected to achieve an above average growth in the travel pouches market over the forecast period.

Travel Pouches Market- Major Players:

Some of the key players of the global travel pouches market are PETZL SECURITE, UTILITY DIADORA, Beal Pro, IRUDEK 2000, ROX, BLAKLADER WORKWEAR, NEOFEU, Cangnan Environment Bag Co., Ltd., Cangnan Great Shopping Bags Co., Ltd., GeoMax, Precintia International, Ansell Protective Solutions, HELLY HANSEN Work Wear, Shenzhen Weiyi Fashion Gift Co., Ltd., Swiss Rescue, DMM Professional, Grundens of Sueden, Versar PPS, MALETAS TECNICAS BOXFORT, LAFONT, SOMAIN SECURITE, Louis Blockx and NNZ.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, material type, product type and by end use type.

