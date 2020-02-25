Competitive Situation: Robofly – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The report “Robofly Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Insect-sized flying robots could help with time-consuming tasks like surveying crop growth on large farms or sniffing out gas leaks. These robots soar by fluttering tiny wings because they are too small to use propellers, like those seen on their larger drone cousins. Small size is advantageous because these robots are cheap to make and can easily slip into tight places that are inaccessible to big drones. But current flying robo-insects are still tethered to the ground. The electronics they need to power and control their wings are too heavy for these miniature robots to carry. RoboFly is slightly heavier than a toothpick and is powered by a laser beam.

Robofly Market – Drivers and Restraints

Robofly uses a tiny onboard circuit that converts the laser energy into enough electricity to operate its wings. In contrast, RoboFly is powered by a laser instead of a wire or a battery. That laser shines on a photovoltaic cell, which is mounted on top of the robot. An its own, that cell converts the laser light to just seven valets of electricity, so a built-in circuit boosts that to the 240 valets needed to flap the wings. Else, that circuit includes a microcontroller, which tells the robot when and how to flap its wings – on RoboBee, that sort of thinking is handled via a tether-linked external controller. RoboFly can only take off and land in its current form, as doing anything else moves its photovoltaic cell out of alignment with the laser. Though, researchers hope that the laser will be able to track with the robot as it flies, continuously powering it. It’s even possible that future versions of the robot might be able to harvest energy from radio frequency signals, using more advanced microcontrollers to autonomously perform tasks in places that traditional larger drones couldn’t go.

Robofly Market – Segmentation

By geographical region the global Robofly market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to have largest market share during estimated period and is expected to witness significant growth owing to the presence of large manufacturing and consumer electronics companies working in this region. The region, along with Europe, is one of the developers in adopting new technologies, which is also one of the key factors for the high CAGR in this region.

Robofly Market – Key Players

Acquisitions and Merger, new product introductions, investments, and corporations & developments are the key strategies adopted by market companies to ensure their growth in the Robofly market. The key players are SoftBank (Japan), iRobot (US), KUKA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong), Amazon.com (US), Honda Motor (Japan), FANUC (Japan), YASKAWA ELECTRIC (Japan), ECA (France), OMRON Adept Technologies (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Intuitive Surgical (US), DeLaval (Sweden), Aethon (US), Rethink Robotics (US), Bluefin Robotics (US), GeckoSystems (US), BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France), and Anki (US) MidWest OpenRov, Hydromea, SeaDrone, SailDrone, Platypus, iRobot, Liquid Robotics, Bluefin Robotics, Hydroid, Inc. are some major players in the Robofly market.

