Competitive Situation: Occlusion Balloon Catheter – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The global Occlusion Balloon Catheter market has witnessed changing patterns of consumer demand in the recent times. This research study is an attempt to understand the changes and the impact of this changes on the Occlusion Balloon Catheter market across the world. The study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market, acting as a source of valuable information for active market participants across the value chain and assisting them in capitalizing the opportunities as well as developing crucial business strategies. It also helps the companies operating in the market to understand the prevalent market trends and shaping their businesses accordingly.

Balloon Catheter is an advance medical device which consists of guidewires and catheter. This balloon catheter is inserted into the femoral artery of the leg or sometimes in radial artery of the arm to treat the constricted in the blood vessels. Blood vessel constriction are caused due to arteriosclerosis i.e. deposition of lipid substances in blood vessels. Balloon catheters are of two types, high-pressure balloon catheter and low-pressure balloon catheter. A low-pressure balloon catheter is also referred as occlusion balloon catheter or elastomeric balloon catheter. Occlusion balloon catheter is typically deep molded in a tubular shape and then expanded to several times their original size during use. Occlusion balloon catheter have the thin wall surrounding its balloon and having high tensile strength. Occlusion balloon catheter is used for sealing when precise size and shape are required.

Occlusion Balloon CatheterMarket: Drivers and Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of occlusion balloon catheter market are rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and increasing geriatric population. The rise in disposable income and growing healthcare expenditure is fueling the growth of occlusion catheter market. Favorable reimbursement policies and increasing government support by developing economies has also responsible for the growth of occlusion catheter market. Awareness campaign by NGO about awareness of cardiac diseases are low driving factors for occlusion balloon catheter market. New innovative technologies and increasing product launch for balloon catheters has upsurge the growth of occlusion balloon catheter market. On the other hand, the high cost of angioplasty and risk of infection during surgery can hamper the growth of occlusion balloon catheter market.

Occlusion Balloon CatheterMarket: Segmentation

The global occlusion balloon catheter market is classified on the basis of material type, indication, end user, and region.

Based on material type occlusion balloon catheter market is segmented into following:

Latex

Silicone

Others

Based on indication occlusion balloon catheter market is segmented into following:

Coronary Artery Diseases

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Based on end user occlusion balloon catheter market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Based on region occlusion balloon catheter market is segmented into following:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Occlusion Balloon CatheterMarket: Overview

The global occlusion balloon catheter is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cardiac diseases. The increasing number of patient undergoing for renal surgeries has increased the demand for occlusion balloon catheter. Occlusion balloon catheters are segmented on the basis of material, indication and end user. On the basis of material occlusion balloon catheter is classified as latex, silicone and others. Latex material is expected to dominate the market share in term of value for occlusion balloon catheter market. On the basis of end user occlusion balloon catheter market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical center and cardiac catheterization laboratories. Among all the end user hospitals are expected to gain maximum market share in term of value. The manufacturing of low-cost occlusion balloon catheters by manufacturing companies can provide the opportunity for this market to grow more in low economic countries.

Occlusion Balloon CatheterMarket: Regional Overview

On the basis of regional presence global occlusion balloon catheter are classified into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the most lucrative market for occlusion balloon catheter due to high healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario. After North America, occlusion balloon catheter market is then followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan. In APEJ region, India and China are the major markets for occlusion balloon catheter due to high prevalence of cardiac diseases and increasing geriatric population.

Occlusion Balloon Catheter Market: Key Players

Boston Scientific Inc., OSCOR, Inc., Stryker, Medtronic, Edward Life Sciences Corporation, Cook Medical, TeleMed Systems, Inc., Terumo Corporation, ENDOCOR GmbH, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG are some of the players of occlusion balloon catheter market. Major market players of occlusion balloon catheter market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to maintain their market share.

