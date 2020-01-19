Competitive Situation: Metal Casting Robots – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The Research Report “Metal Casting Robots Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Modern day foundries are on the constant lookout for the ways to improve the efficiency, increase the flexibility and to improve the workplace safety. The usage of the robots makes it much easier to deliver the required productivity in the industry to maintain the competitive advantage. The growth of metal casting robots market is highly reliant on the rising robot based automation in the metal foundry industry which helps to optimize the productivity

Higher payload capacity of the metal casting robots which helps in optimization of the cycle times in comparison with the traditional method of metal casting is acting as a major growth driver for the metal casting robots market. Therefore, advancement in the technological innovation to lessen the time of integration of the metal casting robot & wide range of application specific option is also acting as one of the key factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of metal casting robots during the forecast period. In addition, features like degating and the material removal, pouring the molten aluminum in the molds, extracting and degating the castings is also anticipated to increase the demand of the metal casting robots in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the metal casting robots market in a positive manner during the forecast period.

In spite of many driving factors, the metal casting robots market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the issue that metal casting robots are only limited to softer materials and metals. Issues with the level of accuracy while cutting the comparatively harder material is also acting as one of the major constraint for the metal casting robots market. Exposed drives of the robots are very much difficult to cover from the dusts and the liquids and hence acting as restraining factor for the growth of usage of metal casting robots. Lower production cost and the scrap rates, continuously increasing up time and superior quality are few of the convincing benefits with the robots and is expected to act as key opportunities for the metal casting robots market.

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, the metal casting robots market has been segmented on the basis of casting type, end use industry and geography. Based on the casting type the metal casting robots market has been segmented into four categories those are sand casting, die casting, gravity casting and lost foam. Based on the end use industry, the metal casting robots market has been segmented into five segments they are automotive industry, metal foundry industry, semiconductor industry, telecom industry and aerospace & defence industry . Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. By casting type, the die casting segment is expected to capture largest market share in the forecast period. Achieving the consistent cycle time using automation in case of die casting is driving the market for this segment .Geographically, the global metal casting robots market is mainly driven by APAC region. Significant increase in the spending in adoption of metal casting robots in countries like China, Japan, and India is driving the market of APAC region.

Some of the leading players operating in the metal casting robots market includes ABB, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Yaskawa Electric, Midea and Fanuc among others.

