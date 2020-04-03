Competitive Scenario: Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2027

The Report Automotive Intake Manifold Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Automotive intake manifold systems are employed in automotive engine assembly to facilitate the distribution of fuel and air for internal combustion. This system is applicable in conventional prototypes as well as the computerised controlled fuel injection principle and has been in existence since the inception of automobiles. The system involves a single inlet of air termed as plenum to pass through several tubes or runners of the combustion cylinder. Apart from fresh air, exhaust gases resulting from combustion is also recirculated as feed to the process. The design and material of fabrication involved play an important role in the product design and development aiding in improvement of efficiency. These prototypes have been patented by the respective manufacturers. Traditionally, aluminium has been the preferred choice of material, which in due course of time has been replaced by other materials such as plastic and magnesium resulting in significant reduction of engine weight and enabling high degree of thermal and mechanical resistance.

Automotive Intake Manifold Market: Market Dynamics

The subsequent production of automobiles across the globe has been a major driver of the Automotive Intake Manifold Market. Moreover, the enforcement of low CO2emission levels by environment management authorities and fuel conservation policies have also compelled the automotive OEMs in designing of advanced prototypes of intake manifolds consuming optimal amount of fuel and minimal discharge of exhausts during combustion. The market can provide opportunities in repair and replacement in the aftermarket channel as well as in the export oriented market.

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market on the other hand has been hampered by low product replacement rate and considerable overhead costs for the manufacturers of automotive intake manifold in order to provide competitive pricing in a price sensitive auto ancillary industrial sector. Fluctuating commodity prices coupled with volatile currency exchange rates and import-export tariffs have also been an area of concern for the concerned market. However, these effects will cease to influence the market in the long term.

Automotive Intake Manifold Market: Market Segmentation

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market can be segmented based on the product type, material and applications.

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market based on product type is segmented as:

Single Plane Manifolds

Dual Plane Manifolds

EFI Manifolds

HI-RAM Manifolds

Supercharger Intake Manifolds

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market based on material for fabrication can be segmented as:

Aluminium

Plastic

Magnesium

Other Composites

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market based on application is segmented as:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Sports Cars

Automotive Intake Manifold Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of production, North America, Western Europe and Japan together are expected to have a share of over 50% in the Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market owing to established automotive infrastructure and technical know-how. In terms of consumption of automotive intake manifold, Asia Pacific followed by North America is expected to dominate the Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market. On country level, China is poised to hold a major share followed by India and the U.S.

Automotive Intake Manifold Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the players of Automotive Intake Manifold Market includes, Edelbrock L.L.C., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Röchling Group, Holley Performance Products, Sogefi SpA, Keihin North America, Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. and MAHLE GmbH among others.

Strengthening of customer relationship management with automotive OEMs as well as with aftermarket suppliers are the key focus areas of the manufacturers thereby helping in expanding their market presence amongst the target geographical areas. In terms of product offerings, perennial research & development in product design to provide low-cost and compact engine assemblies has been undertaken by the manufacturers. The showcasing of new prototypes in market platforms such as Auto Expo Fairs and via media & communications have been the marketing and promotion activities in the Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market.

