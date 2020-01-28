Competitive Dynamics : Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

A spare part, spare, service part, repair part, or replacement part, is an interchangeable part that is kept in an inventory and used for the repair or replacement of failed units. Spare parts are an important feature of logistics engineering and supply chain management, often comprising dedicated spare parts management systems.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2094133

Europe and North America are also the mature automotive market, most manufacturers may take the third party on the duty of parts supply. Under the economic situation, the development speed of

Europe and North America is relative slow.

Today, with the development of technology, automotive spare parts logistic is more efficient and speedy. In recent years, IOT (Internet of Things) is one of the most popular technologies, and which is also very useful for the logistic industry. Besides, more and more logistic robots are used in the freight and warehouse.

The global Spare Parts Logistics market is valued at 42900 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 46100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Spare Parts Logistics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Spare Parts Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Spare Parts Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

UPS

CEVA

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Toyota Tsusho

AnJi

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

DSV

Ryder System

Logwin

Kerry Logistics

SEKO

Yusen Logistics

TVS Logistics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Air Freight

Ocean Freight

Inland Freight

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2094133

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Industrial Sector

Technology Industry

Electronics

Others

Table of Contents

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/