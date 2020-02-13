Companion Diagnostics Market Valued $9.40 Bn 2024| A report by F. Hoffmann La Roche Diagnostics, QIAGEN , Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Ventana Medical Systems and others

The companion diagnostics Market report also provides Associate in nursing in-depth survey of key players in the market that is predicated on the varied objectives of a company like identification, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis have additionally been carried out during this report. The companion diagnostics market report also analyses the current development trends and patterns, as well because the distribution and marketing channel. In the last section of this report, the feasibility of the new investment comes is evaluated and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Companion Diagnostics Market accounted to USD 9.40 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Factors Driving Companion Diagnostic Market:

Increasing number of genetic testing

Growing technological development

Increase in cost related to technological advancement

The global companion diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes companion diagnostics shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Some of the major players operating in companion diagnostics market are:

Hoffmann La Roche Diagnostics QIAGEN Abbott Agilent Technologies Ventana Medical Systems Myriad Genetics Leica Biosystems Nussloch RESONANCE HEALTH ARUP Laboratories Life Technologies

Companion diagnostics are in-vitro diagnostics that provide information about therapeutic treatment of patients through which they can be benefitted from certain drug dosage according to their diagnosis, allergies and necessity. Here much technological advancement has been made in order to improve this along with the growing requirements for enhanced personalized patient treatment so that complete assurance must be given by the doctors.

Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product and services, global companion diagnostics market is segmented into assay kits and reagents and software & services.

On the basis of technology, global companion diagnostics market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, immunohistochemistry, next-generation sequencing and in situ hybridization.

On the basis of indication, global companion diagnostics market is segmented into oncology, neurology and infectious diseases whereas; oncology is sub segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer and melanoma.

On the basis of end users global companion diagnostics market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and reference laboratories.

