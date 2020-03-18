Companion Diagnostics Market Overview by Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Neurological Disorders and Infectious Diseases – Set to Grow at 20.1% CAGR and to Reach US$ 6.51 Billion to 2023

Key factors driving companion diagnostics market growth include increasing lung cancer cases, growing number of genetic testing, rising need for personalized medicines, & regulatory guidelines that support companion diagnostics market.

Companion diagnostics global market is driven by the technological advancement in healthcare industry, increase in various treatment procedures. Number of companion diagnostics can be given approval for a single drug as scientific knowledge advances with practical application of treatment. Report analyzes companion diagnostics market by product & service, technology, indication, end user, & region.

The global Companion Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 6.51 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.61 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 20.1%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the factors such as improvements in regulatory guidelines, growing need for targeted therapies, rising cancer incidence across the globe, and increasing collaborations and partnerships for companion diagnostics test development.

“The oncology segment to dominate the global companion diagnostics market with largest share and fastest CAGR”.

Report analyzes the companion diagnostics market and aims at estimating market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product and service, type of medical device, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across the globe and competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Growth of the companion diagnostic market is the increasing demand for personalized medicines and awareness about the same among the population. Personalized medicine is a tailored treatment specific to an individual patient having a particular medical condition. To gain maximum benefits from these types of treatments, the FDA has approved companion diagnostics, with the help of drug and device manufacturers.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3–21%

By Designation– C-level–14%, Director Level–10%, and Others–76%

By Region – North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia-Pacific–20%, and RoW–8%

Some of the major market players in the companion diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) dominated the global companion diagnostics market. Some of the other players competing in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Almac Group (U.S.), and Sysmex Corporation (Japan).

Companion diagnostics market is further categorized into oncology, infectious diseases, neurology, and other indications (including cardiovascular, inflammatory, and inherited diseases). In 2016, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share and is also the fastest growing segment of the market; this is primarily attributed to the growing incidence of cancer that enhanced the focus on cancer research and also broadened the role of companion diagnostics in this field.

Reasons to Buy the Report

