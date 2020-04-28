Companion Animal Vaccines Market Insights on Future Growth Prospects and Industry Trends Analyzed and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026

Companion animal vaccines are used to stimulate an immune response in pets such as canine, avian and feline. These vaccine products are of various types such as Attenuated Live Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, DNA Vaccines and Recombinant Vaccines. Attenuated live vaccines are derived from disease-causing pathogens such as virus or bacteria, which have been weakend under laboratory conditions. Conjugate vaccines are an antigen or toxoid-containing preparation that is linked to polysaccharides and stimulate the immature immune system to defend against the disease-causing organism. Inactivated vaccines are made from microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria that have been killed through physical or chemical processes. Subunit vaccines, like inactivated whole-cell vaccines, do not contain live components of the pathogen. Toxoid vaccines are based on the toxin produced by certain bacteria, which is rendered harmless and used as the antigen in the vaccine to elicit an immune response. DNA vaccines are manufactured by inserting DNA into a bacterial plasmid, which functions as the vector. Recombinant vaccines are produced by genetic engineering technology and use attenuated virus or bacterium as a vector to introduce microbial DNA to the cells of the body.

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3007

The global Companion Animal Vaccines Market was valued at more than US$ 2,100 Mn in 2015 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 4,500 Mn by the end of 2026.

The Canine species segment is anticipated to register a 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period and be valued at nearly US$ 2,500 Mn by 2026 end. The Canine species segment was estimated to account for 50.9% share of the global companion animal vaccines market by 2016 end. Whereas the Avian species segment was estimated to account for 14.1% value share of the global companion animal vaccines market by 2016 end.

Browse Complete Research Report with [email protected] https://www.mrrse.com/companion-animal-vaccines-market-report

The Canine segment dominated the global companion animal vaccines market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The Canine segment is the most attractive segment, recording an attractiveness index of 1.5 over the forecast period. The segment is projected to account for 51.0% value share by 2026 end. The Feline segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global companion animal vaccines market, with an attractiveness index of 1.1 during the forecast period.

Mergers and acquisitions are gaining a wider footprint within the global companion animal vaccines market in developed regions, which is expected to widen product availability and ease market access. For example, global veterinary product manufacturer Elanco has agreed to buy Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc.’s U.S. companion animal vaccines business apart from Fort Dodge manufacturing facility as of October 2016. Besides strengthening Elanco’s market position in the global animal health business, the company also plans to boost vaccine research and testing in collaboration with veterinarians.

Increasing humanisation of pets and adoption in developed markets such as the U.S. is driving the demand for animal vaccines. Furthermore, growing trend of using pets as a status symbol in many countries is also expected to fuel the market’s revenue growth. Pets are known to provide relief from psychological stress emanating from solitary nuclear family structures, prevalent across most developed and rapidly emerging markets. To exemplify, data from the American Pet Products Association noted that as of 2016, 70 million to 80 million dogs (approximately 37% to 47% of all households) and 74 million to 96 million cats (30% to 37% of all households) are owned in the U.S.”

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/3007

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: [email protected]