Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatments Market Global Overview and Growth Analysis

Ear infection is the second most common condition in dogs. Depending on the part of ear, it can be of three types: otitis externa, otitis media, and otitis interna. Otitis externa and otitis media affect dogs and cats of any breed and age; however, dogs having long ears, such as retrievers and spaniels, and dogs having hairy external canals, such as poodles and terriers, are more susceptible. Otitis externa is a chronic inflammation of external ear canal that causes itching, pain, a strong odor, and muffled hearing in animals. It is caused when there is a change in the normal environment of the ear canal which causes the ear glands lining the canal to enlarge and produce excessive wax. Eventually, the epidermis (an outer skin) and the dermis (inner skin) produce excessive fibrous tissue which results is narrowing of canal.

The global companion animal ear infection treatments market can be segmented based on drug class, route of administration, species, and region. In terms of drug class, the market can be classified into anti-bacterials, anti-yeast, anti-fungal, corticosteroids, and others. The anti-bacterials segment can be categorized into fluoroquinolones, aminoglycosides, and others. Based on route of administration, the global companion animal ear infection treatments market can be divided into otic, topical, oral, and others. In terms of species, the market can be classified into dogs, cats, and others. The global market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of region, North America accounted for the largest share of the global companion animal ear infection treatments market in terms of revenue in 2017 due to high adoption of companion animals, increase in disposable income, and large number of veterinary clinics in the region. According to the American Pet Products Association’s 2011–2012 National Pet Owners Survey, 62% households, or 72.9 million homes, in the U.S. owned a companion animal (excluding horses). Europe accounted for the second largest market share in 2017 owing to presence of several key players such as Ceva Santé Animale, Merial Animal Health, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A., and Boehringer Ingelheim, high acceptance of advanced veterinary devices, and large number of pet owners. According to the European Pet Food Industry Federation, over 75 million households in Europe own a pet.

The companion animal ear infection treatments market in Asia Pacific is witnessing strong growth due to increase in pet ownership and spending on companion animals, high research & development activities in animal health, and increase in government expenditure on animal welfare. According to the Animal Health Alliance (Australia) Ltd., almost half i.e., 48% of the population of Australia, would like to either get a pet or get another pet. More than 1.1 million households in the country i.e., 14.9%, planned to get a companion animal in 2013. The high rate of adoption of companion animals is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to be prospective markets due to high disposable income and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The global companion animal ear infection treatments market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Changes in consumer behavior and increase in pet ownership have led to ‘humanization’ of pets. In the past few years, pets have gained position as member of the owner’s family. This has led to heightened tendency of pet owners to spend more on pet supplies, higher quality food, and expensive medical treatment. Moreover, rise in disposable income of people and changes in lifestyle have resulted in increased expenditure on animals which is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global companion animal ear infection treatments market are Bayer Animal Heath, Elanco, Ceva Santé Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Merck Animal Health, Merial Animal Health, Vetoquinol S.A, Virbac S.A., Vedco, Inc., and Zoetis, Inc.