Community Acquired Pneumonia Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Community acquired pneumonia is a type of pneumonia acquired in extended care facilities. This condition can cause decreased lung function, fever, chest pain, dyspnea, and cough.

The sign and symptoms of community acquired pneumonia include chest pain, coughing, fever, shallow breathing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, excessive fatigue, hemoptysis, and joint pain. Community acquired pneumonia is generally caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Legionella pneumonia, and Chlamydophila pneumoniae.

The risk factors associated with this disease include immunodeficiency problems and lung diseases. Biotest AG is in the process of developing immunoglobulin preparation supplemented with immunoglobulin M for the treatment of community acquired pneumonia.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is also in the process of developing lefamulin as a peptidyltransferase modulator for the treatment of community acquired pneumonia. Some of the companies having the pipeline of community acquired pneumonia include Melinta Therapeutics Inc., and BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. among others.

