Commodity Plastics Market 2019-2025, by Exxon Mobil , LG Chem , Sumitomo Chemical , The DOW Chemical , SABIC , BASF , Lyondellbasell , Sinopec , Ineos , Formosa Plastics , Mitsubishi Chemical

Commodity plastics are plastics that are used in high volume and wide range of applications, such as film for packaging, photographic and magnetic tape, clothing, beverage and trash containers and a variety of household products where mechanical properties and service environments are not critical.

The commodity plastics market has been segmented on the basis of type into Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), and others. The PE segment accounted for the largest share of the commodity plastics market in 2016, in terms of volume. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the commodity plastics market. This growth can be attributed to the high demand for PE commodity plastics in the packaging application owing to the increased demand for packaged food & beverages.

The global Commodity Plastics market is valued at 469800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 783300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Commodity Plastics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Commodity Plastics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Commodity Plastics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Commodity Plastics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Commodity Plastics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Exxon Mobil

LG Chem

Sumitomo Chemical

The DOW Chemical

SABIC

BASF

Lyondellbasell

Sinopec

Ineos

Formosa Plastics

Mitsubishi Chemical

Market size by Product

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Market size by End User

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Construction

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

