Commodity Plastics Market 2019-2025, by Exxon Mobil , LG Chem , Sumitomo Chemical , The DOW Chemical , SABIC , BASF , Lyondellbasell , Sinopec , Ineos , Formosa Plastics , Mitsubishi Chemical

Commodity plastics are plastics that are used in high volume and wide range of applications, such as film for packaging, photographic and magnetic tape, clothing, beverage and trash containers and a variety of household products where mechanical properties and service environments are not critical.
Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2509738
The commodity plastics market has been segmented on the basis of type into Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), and others. The PE segment accounted for the largest share of the commodity plastics market in 2016, in terms of volume. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the commodity plastics market. This growth can be attributed to the high demand for PE commodity plastics in the packaging application owing to the increased demand for packaged food & beverages.
The global Commodity Plastics market is valued at 469800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 783300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Commodity Plastics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Commodity Plastics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Commodity Plastics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Commodity Plastics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Commodity Plastics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Exxon Mobil
LG Chem
Sumitomo Chemical
The DOW Chemical
SABIC
BASF
Lyondellbasell
Sinopec
Ineos
Formosa Plastics
Mitsubishi Chemical
Market size by Product
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polystyrene (PS)
Polypropylene (PP)
To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2509738
Market size by End User
Packaging
Automotive
Electronics
Consumer Goods
Construction
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-commodity-plastics-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]