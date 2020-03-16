Commercial vehicle driver information system market is rising rapidly due to advancements in technology in the automotive industry that assist the driver and ensure vehicle safety

The commercial vehicle driver information system is an advanced system programed in vehicle to monitor and provide vehicle information to the driver of the vehicle on a display screen. The information displayed includes fuel efficiency and saving tips, acceleration and deceleration, change of gear indicator, navigation, and angle of the steering wheel. The commercial vehicle driver information system is a fully-featured control center that continuously monitors and indicates the commercial vehicle systems and prioritize in-car information. The driver information system primarily comprises an on-board computer with efficiency program which assists the chauffeur of the vehicle to apprehend the benefits of cleaner driving. The commercial vehicle driver information system is a part of the advance driver assistance system, which is considered as the backbone of future mobility.

Advancements in technology in the automotive industry that assist the driver and ensure vehicle safety are fueling the demand for commercial vehicle driver information system, as commercial vehicles are generally utilized for long distance rides. Motorists are aware that the road can present unexpected hazards. Hence, it becomes vital for drivers of vehicles, especially commercial vehicles, to enhance vehicle operation and vehicle safety. Furthermore, increase in adoption of advance driver assistance system in commercial vehicles, owing to security and safety guidelines coupled with commercial vehicle in fleet management are likely to propel the commercial vehicle driver information system market during the forecast period.

Features such as vehicle collision warning with automatic braking and adaptive cruise control that are designed to curtail the risk of road traffic fatalities are projected to fuel the commercial vehicle driver information system market during the forecast period. However, the higher cost of the system is likely to lead to sluggish pace of adoption of the safety system, which in turn is anticipate to hamper the commercial vehicle driver information system market during the forecast period.

The global commercial vehicle driver information system market can be segmented based on component, vehicle type, supplier type, and region. Based on component, the commercial vehicle driver information system market can be bifurcated into sensor, display screen, and others. The sensor segment accounts for higher share of the market, as compared to the other segments. This is primarily attributed to sensor being a vital component that detects and provides information to the system.

Based on vehicle type, the commercial vehicle driver information system market can be split into light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Heavy commercial vehicle is a highly attractive segment majorly due to the higher demand for these vehicles in manufacturing, mining, construction, and oil industries. Furthermore, heavy commercial vehicles are employed largely for road transportation. This makes the segment more lucrative to adopt for the commercial vehicle driver information system.

In terms of supplier type, the commercial vehicle driver information system market can be classified into automakers and aftermarket. The automakers segment leads the commercial vehicle driver information system market primarily due to high competition among automakers to enhance vehicle safety and driver assistance systems in their vehicles. This is projected to boost the segment of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global commercial vehicle driver information system market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America and Europe dominate the global commercial vehicle driver information system market primarily due to the high rate of adoption of ADAS coupled with stringent safety regulation enacted by regulatory bodies in these regions. This, in turn, has driven the penetration of the commercial vehicle driver information system. Moreover, significant presence of prominent and key auto manufacturers in conjunction with availability of automotive components in these regions, especially in Europe, is likely to boost the commercial vehicle driver information system market in these regions.

Prominent players operating in the global commercial vehicle driver information system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Visteon Corporation, Valeo, and Autoliv Inc.