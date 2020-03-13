Commercial Truck Insurance Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Commercial Truck Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 100 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Commercial truck insurance provides coverage for vehicles used by businesses. These could be vehicles purchased for sole use of the business itself, or personal vehicles used for business purposes. Commercial truck insurance operates similarly to personal auto insurance, covering collision, property damage, medical payments, and other costs that could result either from driving mistakes or damages caused by sources outside one’s control. Personal insurance however, cannot usually be used for vehicles that are driven for business purposes. This is where commercial insurance steps in, since it can cover vehicles that regular auto insurance would not

In 2018, the global Commercial Truck Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Commercial Truck Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Truck Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Ping An

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

Metlife

Nippon Life Insurance

Munich Reinsurance

State Farm Insurance

Zurich Insurance

Old Mutual

Samsung

Aegon

Sumitomo

Aetna

MSandAD

HSBC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Compulsory Insurance

Optional Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Semis (tractor-trailers or 18-wheelers)

Dump Trucks

Garbage Trucks

Car haulers and auto trailers

Tow Trucks

Flatbed Trucks

Tank Trucks

Box Trucks

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Commercial Truck Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Truck Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Commercial Truck Insurance market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

