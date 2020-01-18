Commercial Telematics Market – The Opportunities and Areas to Work On

According to the research report, the global market for commercial telematics was worth US$14.7 bn in 2013. Increasing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the period from 2014 to 2020, the market’s opportunity is anticipated to touch US$46.2 bn mark by the end of the period of the forecast.

Commercial telematics solutions find significant application in fleet and asset management and insurance telematics and are anticipated to remain doing so over the next few years. The demand for OEM telematics is relatively higher than aftermarket telematics. Analysts anticipate this trend to continue in the near future. Geographically, North America has been dominating the global market and is anticipated to remain on the top over the forthcoming years, states the research report.

The global market for commercial telematics has been witnessing tremendous growth over the past few years and market trends point towards a bright future. According to a TMR analyst, “the significant rise in the demand for smart phones among consumers and the lowered cost of connectivity across the world are reflecting positively on the sales of commercial telematics, globally.”

The increasing implementation of government rules and regulations regarding road safety, such as road infrastructure policies and safety compliance mandates, and the easy availability of high-speed Internet technologies, such as LTE, are likely to support the growth of this market in the years to come, reports the research study.

The global commercial telematics market is segmented into:

By Type

OEM Telematics Embedded OEM Systems Hybrid OEM Systems

Aftermarket Telematics Embedded Aftermarket Telematics Portable Aftermarket Telematics



By Application

Fleet/Asset Management

Satellite Navigation

Infotainment

Insurance Telematics

Telehealth Solutions

Remote Alarm and Monitoring

Others

By End-use Industry

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Construction

Government and Utilities

Insurance

Manufacturing

By Geography