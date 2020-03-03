Commercial Telematics Market Developing Research Methodology Analysis anticipated to Boost Immense Growth by 2014-2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Commercial Telematics Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Commercial Telematics Market was valued at US$ 1.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 8.6Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.39% during a forecast period. the potential of telematics is helping into commercial vehicle fleets to cut costs and operate more efficiently. Companies are deploying telematics solutions to improve the operation of commercial vehicle fleets with more efficiently.

Major driving factors of the Commercial Telematics Market are the growing strategic partnerships between telematics service providers and automobile manufacturers. The rise in usage-based insurance, digital distribution channels, and other disruptors are shaking up the industry. dramatically reshape the insurance sector by delivering profitable growth through transmitting the real time information are unlocking the opportunities that exist within an insurers existing customer base and new market segments. Risk management and underwriting practices are becoming more effective when accurate data about vehicle operations and driver performance can be readily analyzed and interpreted and High demand for connected vehicles. Lack of awareness and high initial cost will act as a restraint to the market.

Key Players Operating in Commercial Telematics Market

OnStar LLC

Trimble Navigation Ltd

TomTom

Masternaut Ltd

ORBCOMM Inc

WirelessCar AB

Verizon Communications Inc

Omnitracs LLC

MiX Telematics Ltd

OCTO Telematics S.p.A

AirIQ Inc

WEX Inc

GeoTab Inc

AT&T Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Google Inc

Systems and Technology Corp

LG Electronics Inc.

The Scope of the Report for Commercial Telematics Market

Global Commercial Telematics Market, By Type

Vehicle Telematics

Fleet Telematics

Insurance Telematics

Global Commercial Telematics Market, By Solutions

Navigation & Location Based

V2v And V2i

Infotainment

Tele-Health Remote

Alarm & Monitoring

Global Commercial Telematics Market, By End-Users

Government Agencies

Media & Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Insurance

Healthcare

Global Commercial Telematics Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Based on the End-Users, Transportation and logistics is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The world economy is growing, government regulations are changing, and other factors are creating better opportunity in the freight industry. Trends are changing in the national or regional economy growing the manufacturing and distribution process to affect the demand for transportation. Technological developments, todayâ€™s market and with government ease regulations, carriers are to be efficient. the middle-class population in world is increasing at higher rate and Several small- and large-scale firms are keen on improving their presence in the market.

In Type, Vehicle Telematics is also expected to lead the market growth. Vehicle telematics are working on various technologies namely GPS, digital radio modules, GPRS/CDMA, human-machine interface and high-performance multimedia processor. Increased safety awareness, technological advancement and the need for safety measures are driving the growth of the Vehicle telematics market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Regional economic integration, free trade agreements, e-Commerce, and digitalization are some of the key drivers expected to transform in this region. international companies are expanding into this region to benefit from this trend and the resulting growth potential. China is at the center of this emerging New Asia as low based manufacturing exits the country it is moving to such places as Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and frontier markets. Asia Pacific is likely to expand its share in the global freight forwarding market while at the same time Europe and North America are likely to experience declines.

The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

