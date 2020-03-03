Commercial Telematics Market Developing Research Methodology Analysis anticipated to Boost Immense Growth by 2014-2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Commercial Telematics Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.
Global Commercial Telematics Market was valued at US$ 1.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 8.6Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.39% during a forecast period. the potential of telematics is helping into commercial vehicle fleets to cut costs and operate more efficiently. Companies are deploying telematics solutions to improve the operation of commercial vehicle fleets with more efficiently.
Major driving factors of the Commercial Telematics Market are the growing strategic partnerships between telematics service providers and automobile manufacturers. The rise in usage-based insurance, digital distribution channels, and other disruptors are shaking up the industry. dramatically reshape the insurance sector by delivering profitable growth through transmitting the real time information are unlocking the opportunities that exist within an insurers existing customer base and new market segments. Risk management and underwriting practices are becoming more effective when accurate data about vehicle operations and driver performance can be readily analyzed and interpreted and High demand for connected vehicles. Lack of awareness and high initial cost will act as a restraint to the market.
Key Players Operating in Commercial Telematics Market
OnStar LLC
Trimble Navigation Ltd
TomTom
Masternaut Ltd
ORBCOMM Inc
WirelessCar AB
Verizon Communications Inc
Omnitracs LLC
MiX Telematics Ltd
OCTO Telematics S.p.A
AirIQ Inc
WEX Inc
GeoTab Inc
AT&T Inc
Cisco Systems Inc
Google Inc
Systems and Technology Corp
LG Electronics Inc.
The Scope of the Report for Commercial Telematics Market
Global Commercial Telematics Market, By Type
Vehicle Telematics
Fleet Telematics
Insurance Telematics
Global Commercial Telematics Market, By Solutions
Navigation & Location Based
V2v And V2i
Infotainment
Tele-Health Remote
Alarm & Monitoring
Global Commercial Telematics Market, By End-Users
Government Agencies
Media & Entertainment
Transportation and Logistics
Insurance
Healthcare
Global Commercial Telematics Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Based on the End-Users, Transportation and logistics is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The world economy is growing, government regulations are changing, and other factors are creating better opportunity in the freight industry. Trends are changing in the national or regional economy growing the manufacturing and distribution process to affect the demand for transportation. Technological developments, todayâ€™s market and with government ease regulations, carriers are to be efficient. the middle-class population in world is increasing at higher rate and Several small- and large-scale firms are keen on improving their presence in the market.
In Type, Vehicle Telematics is also expected to lead the market growth. Vehicle telematics are working on various technologies namely GPS, digital radio modules, GPRS/CDMA, human-machine interface and high-performance multimedia processor. Increased safety awareness, technological advancement and the need for safety measures are driving the growth of the Vehicle telematics market.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Regional economic integration, free trade agreements, e-Commerce, and digitalization are some of the key drivers expected to transform in this region. international companies are expanding into this region to benefit from this trend and the resulting growth potential. China is at the center of this emerging New Asia as low based manufacturing exits the country it is moving to such places as Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and frontier markets. Asia Pacific is likely to expand its share in the global freight forwarding market while at the same time Europe and North America are likely to experience declines.
The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.
Some Points from TOC for Commercial Telematics Market:
Global Commercial Telematics Market
Preface
Report Scope and Market Segmentation
Research Highlights
Research Objectives
Assumptions and Research Methodology
Report Assumptions
Abbreviations
Research Methodology
Secondary Research
Secondary data
Secondary Sources
Primary Research
Data from Primary Sources
Breakdown of Primary Sources
Executive Summary: Global Commercial Telematics Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market Volume (Units)
Market Overview
Introduction
Market Indicator
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
Porterâ€™s Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Market Risk Analysis
SWOT Analysis
Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies
Patent Registration
Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators
Global Commercial Telematics Market Analysis and Forecast
Global Commercial Telematics Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Global Commercial Telematics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
Introduction and Definition
Key Findings
Global Commercial Telematics Market Value Share Analysis, by Type
Global Commercial Telematics Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Type
Global Commercial Telematics Market Analysis, by Type
Global Commercial Telematics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
Global Commercial Telematics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Solutions
Introduction and Definition
Key Findings
Global Commercial Telematics Market Value Share Analysis, by Solutions
Global Commercial Telematics Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Solutions
Global Commercial Telematics Market Analysis, by Solutions
Global Commercial Telematics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Solutions
Global Commercial Telematics Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-Users
Introduction and Definition
Key Findings
Global Commercial Telematics Market Value Share Analysis, by End-Users
Global Commercial Telematics Market Size (US$Bn) Forecast, by End-Users
Global Commercial Telematics Market Analysis, by End-Users
Global Commercial Telematics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-Users
Global Commercial Telematics Market Analysis, by Region
Global Commercial Telematics Market Value Share Analysis, by Region
Global Commercial Telematics Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region
Global Commercial Telematics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
North America Commercial Telematics Market Analysis
Key Findings
North America Commercial Telematics Market Overview
North America Commercial Telematics Market Value Share Analysis, by Type
North America Commercial Telematics Market Forecast, by Type
Vehicle Telematics
Fleet Telematics
Insurance Telematics
..Continued
