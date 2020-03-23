Commercial Steamer Market Are Growing Technology Advancement and New Product development 2026

Commercial steamers are used to cook vegetables, seafood, and other foods by using steam. Commercial steamers provide an efficient and cost-effective method of cooking that produce high-quality results. These steamers are considered a healthy cooking medium since steaming eliminates the need for oil or fat. Commercial steamers are used in schools and hospitals and are ideal for high-volume operations. Commercial steamers offer various benefits, helping to preserve the moisture in foods, preventing volume loss or shrinkage, and saving money on food cost. All these factors are expected to enhance the demand for commercial steamers across the world. Commercial steamers are user-friendly, available in different size, designs, capacity, price range, and in different steam sources which include boiler generated, boiler-less mode, direct steam, and steam generated.

Increasing number of restaurants, schools, hospitals, and cafes is expected to accelerate the demand for commercial steamers all over the globe. In addition, increasing food safety, quality regulations, and growing demand from health-conscious people is expected to drive the overall commercial steamer market during the forecast period. Demand for steamed food products has increased gradually over the years, as steamed food products are associated with many health benefits such as better digestion, retention of vitamins and minerals which work as antioxidants for the skin, and due to its cholesterol lowering capacity. Furthermore, steamed food retains the natural flavors and nutrition. All these factors are anticipated to drive the demand for commercial steamers in the coming years. Other factors which are expected to accelerate the commercial steamer market are growing technology advancement and new product development. However, commercial steamers require high maintenance and this factor might have a negative impact on the overall commercial steamer market during the forecast period.

The global commercial steamer market can be segmented in terms of product type, operation mode, capacity, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the commercial steamer market is segmented into convection, pressure, and microwave steamers. On the basis of operation mode, the commercial steamer market is classified into electric and gas. Based on pan capacity, the commercial steamer market is segmented into 3 to 6 pans, 7 to 10 pans, 11 – 24 pans, and more than 24 pans. In terms of application, the market is classified into schools & universities, hospitals, restaurants & cafés, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online stores and offline stores. Growing adoption of smartphones and rise in internet penetration is expected to attract customers for online shopping. All these factors are expected to increase the market attractiveness of the online distribution channel over offline stores.

In terms of geography, the global commercial steamer market is classified into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is expected to hold major share followed by Europe, as these regions are the most advanced in terms of technology usage, infrastructure, and urbanization. Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Over the last few years, the number of restaurants in Asia Pacific has increased. These hospitality industry business entities are key customers for commercial steamers, which makes its adoption a crucial factor for the growth of the market in the coming years.

Major players operating in the global commercial steamer market are Hobart, Global Kitchen Equipments Company, Aster Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Middleby Corporation Company, G.S. BLODGETT, Sterling Manufacturing, Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd, Southbend, Unified Brands, Kinnek, Inc., Rational AG, Apogee Interactive. Inc., Falcon Foodservice Equipment, AccuTemp Products, Inc., Vulcan, Market Forge, and others. Manufacturers are focused on developing new products which will help to reduce the usage of water and save energy.