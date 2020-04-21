Commercial Robotic Cleaners Market Size, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges, Restrains, Emerging Product Trends, Porter’s Fiver Forces, Geographic Segmentation, and Forecast 2017-2023

Robotic cleaning technology has been advancing and transforming the cleaning landscape in commercial settings. An increasing shipment of cleaning robots has been observed in global market because these smart equipments can lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and reduce working accidents. Industrial and commercial robotic cleaners are expected to gain momentum in professional cleaning required by manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, education buildings, retails, logistics, business centers, etc. Global total revenue of commercial robotic cleaners will advance to $XXX million in 2023, registering a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2023. This represents a cumulative revenue of $7.806 billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of robotic solutions for cleaning floors, pools, windows, gutters, ducks/pipes, storage tanks and boilers, and hulls across a magnitude of commercial sectors.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 57 figures, this 136-page report “Commercial Robotic Cleaners: Global Market 2017-2023 by Vertical, Application and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide commercial robotic cleaner market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global commercial cleaning robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of vertical, application, and region.

Based on vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Industry and Manufacture (divided by the following applications)

o Floor Cleaning

o Tube and Pipe Cleaning

o Storage Tank and Boiler

o Hull Cleaning

o Window Cleaning

o Other Cleaning

• Healthcare (segmented based on the following applications)

o Floor Cleaning

o Pool Cleaning

o Window Cleaning

o Other Cleaning

• Business (categorized based on the following categories)

o Floor Cleaning

o Window Cleaning

o Other Cleaning

• Logistics (analyzed according to the following segments)

o Floor Cleaning

o Window Cleaning

o Wall Cleaning

o Other Cleaning

• Other Commercial Sectors

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America

• RoW

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of some key national markets by vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global commercial robotic cleaner vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global commercial cleaning robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.