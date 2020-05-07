Commercial Printing Market Projected to Augment at a Notable CAGR during the Forecast Period

The global commercial printing market is growing, due to technological proliferation along with increasing applications of commercial printing across end users. Among all the printing technologies, lithographic process dominates the market; however in the coming years, lithographic process is expected to lose its market share to digital prints, as digital prints are more capable for shorter print runs.

Additionally, with the introduction of digital media, it has been gradually replacing print form. The global recession has also reduced the advertising budgets and consumer spending on commercial printing, which is restraining the growth of the global market.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/commercial-printing-market/report-sample

The increasing demand for advertising and packaging print processes in developing countries of Asia-Pacific, such as Japan, China, and India is supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific commercial printing market.

The end users of commercial printing in Canada and the U.S. were early adopters of the technology. The countries of Europe have highly focused on developing eco-friendly processes and products, in order to create a sustainable environment. Hence, the governments in the European countries encourage the use of energy-efficient print solutions.

The advanced digital high-speed inkjet technology offers more efficient and effective way, than offset technology for printing complex messages and mails. The inkjet technology also has better return-on-investment and provides reduced costs for color prints.

Generally, offset technology is used in commercial printing; however the conventional offset technology has been changed to advanced digital high-speed inkjet technology.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/commercial-printing-market/

Some of the competitors in the global commercial printing market are Lagardere SCA, Merrill Communications LLC, Donnelley & Sons Company, Transcontinental Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Cenveo Inc., and Quad Graphics Inc.

Global Commercial Printing Market Segmentation

By Print Technology

Lithographic Print

Digital Print

Flexographic Print

Screen Print

Gravure Print

Others

By Application

Advertising

Periodicals

Catalogs

Office Products

Directories

Labels and Wrappers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia -Pacific

Rest of the World

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook