Commercial Helicopter Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Rising use of helicopters in transportation, touring, and VIP movement has fuelled the demand for helicopters over the past few years. Helicopters can be employed in emergency situations as well, since they offer enormous manoeuvrability especially in small space and can reach to any affected area avoiding all the traffic on road as well as any natural calamity such as earthquake and flood. Moreover, these helicopters are equipped with passenger seats, better sound proofing capabilities, and air conditioning.

The increasing per capita income coupled with aging fleet is expected to fuel the demand for global commercial helicopter market. Moreover, growing tourism industry is further expected to upsurge the demand for commercial helicopter market during the forecast period. However, stringent emission norms and high cost associated with helicopters can act as challenges for the growth of commercial helicopter market. Most of the countries impose tax on commercial helicopters, thereby hampering the growth to an extent.

Helicopters produce sound level up to 110 decibels that is slightly less than the noise produced by a large chainsaw. The pressure on helicopter manufacturers to make more eco-friendly helicopters is likely to rise in the near future owing to the increasing number of rotorcrafts entering service. The developing countries such as Brazil, India and China are experiencing increase in demand for commercial helicopters owing to the growing tourism industry. Moreover, manufacturers expect that attractive financing schemes will encourage market sales, as consumers are getting favourable terms on purchase of new helicopters.

The global Commercial Helicopter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commercial Helicopter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Helicopter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Airbus Helicopter

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo

Bell Helicopter Textron

MD Helicopters

Russian Helicopters

Robinson Helicopter Company

Segment by Type

Light Helicopter

Heavy Helicopter

Segment by Application

Tourism Industry

Oil & Gas Transport

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

China

India

Japan

Europe

Key Stakeholders

Commercial Helicopter Manufacturers

Commercial Helicopter Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Commercial Helicopter Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Commercial Helicopter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Helicopter

1.2 Commercial Helicopter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Helicopter Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Light Helicopter

1.2.3 Heavy Helicopter

1.3 Commercial Helicopter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Commercial Helicopter Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Tourism Industry

1.3.3 Oil & Gas Transport

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Commercial Helicopter Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Commercial Helicopter Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Commercial Helicopter Market Size

1.5.1 Global Commercial Helicopter Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Commercial Helicopter Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Helicopter Business

7.1 Airbus Helicopter

7.1.1 Airbus Helicopter Commercial Helicopter Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Commercial Helicopter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Airbus Helicopter Commercial Helicopter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Commercial Helicopter Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Commercial Helicopter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Commercial Helicopter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Leonardo

7.3.1 Leonardo Commercial Helicopter Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Commercial Helicopter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Leonardo Commercial Helicopter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Bell Helicopter Textron

7.4.1 Bell Helicopter Textron Commercial Helicopter Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Commercial Helicopter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bell Helicopter Textron Commercial Helicopter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 MD Helicopters

7.5.1 MD Helicopters Commercial Helicopter Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Commercial Helicopter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 MD Helicopters Commercial Helicopter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Russian Helicopters

7.6.1 Russian Helicopters Commercial Helicopter Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Commercial Helicopter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Russian Helicopters Commercial Helicopter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Robinson Helicopter Company

7.7.1 Robinson Helicopter Company Commercial Helicopter Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Commercial Helicopter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Robinson Helicopter Company Commercial Helicopter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

