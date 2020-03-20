Commercial Gas Range Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2026

Commercial gas ranges used as basic units which are designed for basic cooking requirement. These type of ranges has accommodate one standard oven and one convection oven and can support accessories includes broilers or griddles on the stove top. There is a broad range of commercial gas range products available in the market.

Innovative features help to enhance the productivity and provide high-quality products, state-of-the art technology, latest designs, and appliances that are very easy to use. These factors are estimated to drive the demand for commercial gas range. Moreover, applications of commercial gas range is expected to increase in the near future with rising number of working singles and students, increasing disposable income, and increasing preference of young people to dine out. These factors are projected to drive thecommercial gas range market during the forecast period. However, the price is high for some specialized commercial gas range, which is anticipated to hinder the commercial gas range market.

The global commercial gas range market can be segmented based on type, power source, capacity, price, end-user, application, burner type, control type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the commercial gas range market can be classified into LPG range, coal gas range, and natural gas range, According to power source, the overall market is divided into gas and electrical. Based on capacity, the market is segmented by 12 In. to 24 In., 24 In to 36 In., 36 In to 48 In., 48 In. to 60 In., and more than 60 In. Based on pricing, the commercial gas range market is bifurcated into economical and premium. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into retail, hospitality, food & beverage processing, hotels and restaurants. By application, the market is segregated into ranges & braising pans, fryers, griddles & hot plates, deck & convection oven, steam equipment, and broilers. According to burner type, market is divided into 1 burner, 2 burner, 3 burner, 4 burner, 5 burner, 6 burner, 7 burner, 8 burner, 9 burner, and 10 burner. In terms of control type, the market is segmented into manual and automatic. Based on distribution channel, the commercial gas range market can be bifurcated into offline channel and online channel. The offline channel can be further sub-segmented into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores.

In terms of region, the global commercial gas range market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the commercial gas range market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the commercial gas range market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America commercial gas range market is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. North America holds the largest share in the commercial gas range market. However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the expansion of the food service industry in terms of variety of dishes, innovation, and concept enhancement to attract customers.

Key players operating in the global commercial gas range market includes Electrolux AB, ITW Food Equipment Group LLC (Vulcan), GE Appliances, Comstock-Castle Stove Co., Inc., Kanteen India Equipments Co., Shree Ambica Industries, Elica SpA, Whirlpool Corporation, Jindal Gas Appliances Private Ltd., Middleby Corporation, and Comet Kitchen Company. The leading competitors in the global commercial gas range market are using various strategies to maintain their market position. Major strategies adopted by well-known companies in order to survive in the commercial gas range market involve advancements of new products by launching fully modular equipment, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements.