Commercial Drones Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Emerging Growth, Top 10 Players, Demand, Dynamics, Regions, Segments and Forecast to 2026

Global Commercial Drones Market By Drone Type (Rotary Blade Drones, Fixed Wing Drones, Hybrid Drones, Others), Offering (Software & Services, Hardware), Application (Government & Defense, Agriculture & Environmental, Energy, Media & Entertainment, Construction & Archaeology, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Commercial Drones Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.96 billion in 2018, to a projected value of USD 17.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the technological offerings resulting in advanced and innovative products.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of commercial drones for a number of end-use applications, majorly from the agricultural segment for the visualization and analysis of land area is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increased levels of investments and research activities associated with commercial drones from private and government sources; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Segmentation: Global Commercial Drones Market

By Drone Type

Rotary Blade Drones

Multi-Rotor Drones

Single Rotor Drones

Fixed Wing Drones

Hybrid Drones

Others

By Offering

Software & Services

Hardware

By Application

Government & Defense

Agriculture & Environmental

Energy

Media & Entertainment

Construction & Archaeology

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, GE Ventures announced the launch of a startup based out of Boston, United States named AiRXOS. With the company focused on providing commercial drone software and product solutions to the consumers and industries. The startup is a joint venture between two of GE’s business divisions, GE Business Innovations and GE Aviation.

In August 2017, 3D Robotics and DJI announced that they had collaborated to integrate 3D Robotics’ Site Scan software for drones compatible with DJI’s drones. This venture will help in providing consumers the best that both the organizations can offer.

Competitive Analysis: Global Commercial Drones Market

Global commercial drones market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of commercial drones market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Commercial Drones Market

3D Robotics; DJI; Aeryon Labs Inc.; Parrot Drones SAS; Aurora Flight Sciences; Denel SOC Ltd; Draganfly Innovations Inc.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Elbit Systems Ltd.; General Dynamics Corporation; AeroVironment, Inc.; Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.; PrecisionHawk; YUNEEC; Trimble Inc.; INSITU; senseFly; Xiaomi; Sentera, Inc.; AiRXOS, a GE venture; QUADROCOPTER; Identified Technologies are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Research Methodology: Global Commercial Drones Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

