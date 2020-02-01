Commercial Drones Market 2019 Comprehensive Research Study, Size, Share, Trend, Global Analysis, Business Developments and Industry Statistics by 2026

Commercial Drones Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.96 billion in 2018, to a projected value of USD 17.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the technological offerings resulting in advanced and innovative products. The Global Commercial Drones Market By Drone Type (Rotary Blade Drones, Fixed Wing Drones, Hybrid Drones, Others), Offering (Software & Services, Hardware), Application (Government & Defense, Agriculture & Environmental, Energy, Media & Entertainment, Construction & Archaeology, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Get Free Sample Report | at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-commercial-drones-market

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Commercial Drones Market

3D Robotics; DJI; Aeryon Labs Inc.; Parrot Drones SAS; Aurora Flight Sciences; Denel SOC Ltd; Draganfly Innovations Inc.; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Elbit Systems Ltd.; General Dynamics Corporation; AeroVironment, Inc.; Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.; PrecisionHawk; YUNEEC; Trimble Inc.; INSITU; senseFly; Xiaomi; Sentera, Inc.; AiRXOS, a GE venture; QUADROCOPTER; Identified Technologies are few of the major competitors currently present in the market.

Market Definition: Global Commercial Drones Market

Commercial drones are unmanned aerial vehicle that have been equipped with the capability of visual imaging capturing and recording devices and equipments, as these drones are used for capturing images and recording videos of various terrains. The usage of drones has increased significantly due to its benefits associated with capturing and reaching places with ease and providing improved visual aids.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of commercial drones for a number of end-use applications, majorly from the agricultural segment for the visualization and analysis of land area is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increased levels of investments and research activities associated with commercial drones from private and government sources; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes to drones such as satellites and other imaging alternatives are factors expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of drones and requirement of high capital investments for the maintenance of these drones; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Commercial Drones Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Commercial Drones Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Commercial Drones Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..Get Detailed TOC | at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-commercial-drones-market

Segmentation: Global Commercial Drones Market

By Drone Type

Rotary Blade Drones

Multi-Rotor Drones

Single Rotor Drones

Fixed Wing Drones

Hybrid Drones

Others

By Offering

Software & Services

Hardware

By Application

Government & Defense

Agriculture & Environmental

Energy

Media & Entertainment

Construction & Archaeology

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, GE Ventures announced the launch of a startup based out of Boston, United States named AiRXOS. With the company focused on providing commercial drone software and product solutions to the consumers and industries. The startup is a joint venture between two of GE’s business divisions, GE Business Innovations and GE Aviation.

In August 2017, 3D Robotics and DJI announced that they had collaborated to integrate 3D Robotics’ Site Scan software for drones compatible with DJI’s drones. This venture will help in providing consumers the best that both the organizations can offer.

Competitive Analysis: Global Commercial Drones Market

Global commercial drones market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of commercial drones market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Order a Copy of This Research Report | at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-commercial-drones-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]