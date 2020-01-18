Commercial Cyber Security Industry 2019 Global Share,Trends,Applications,Type,Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The cyber security has become an essential part of IT infrastructure. Business entities and individuals need security for their products and networks. Individuals need security to maintain privacy while businesses need it to fulfil corporate governance obligations. The inputs from individuals and business entities enable government organizations to chalk out rules and regulations that would strengthen and upgrade cyber security deployments. With the increased cyber-attacks in the public as well as commercial sectors, companies have started investing in the commercial cyber security solutions.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/655052-worldwide-commercial-cyber-security-forecasts-2016-2022

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The industries such as aerospace & defence, retail, healthcare, public, and BFSI are hugely investing in the cyber security market. The lack of consistency in security measures is one of the main factors hindering the market growth. The rise in the cyber-attacks in industry verticals such as banking and healthcare is one of the key reasons for the growth of commercial cyber security market. The growing dependence of the consumers on internet based applications such as online billing and online banking are few other factors driving the commercial cyber security market growth. Cyber security plays a major role in offering security solutions for the users of smartphones, laptops, and tabs who are frequently disturbed by cyber threats.

The “Worldwide Commercial Cyber Security” market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The market is segmented by security types, services, solutions, end-users, and regions. The security types segment is further segmented into network security, cloud security, content security, wireless security, application security and endpoint security. At present, Americas is one of the key regions for the commercial cyber security market. Some of the key players included in the report are Cisco System, Check Point Software Technology, McAfee, Symantec Corp., BAE Systems Intelligence & Security, Ixtel Technologies, Argus Cyber Security, root9B Technologies, Nexusguard Limited, Cato Networks and PhishMe Inc. The research report provides a comprehensive review of commercial cyber security in terms of verticals such as aerospace & defense, BFSI, public, retail, healthcare, and IT & telecom. The report covers the market in terms of trends, regions and vendor assessments on the basis of technology, market reach, spendings and product offerings.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Commercial Cyber Security” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/655052-worldwide-commercial-cyber-security-forecasts-2016-2022

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Outlook 13

1.1 Industry Overview 13

1.2 Industry Trends 13

1.3 Pest Analysis 14

2 Report Outline 15

2.1 Report Scope 15

2.2 Report Summary 15

2.3 Research Methodology 16

2.4 Report Assumptions 16

3 Market Snapshot 17

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM) 17

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM) 17

3.3 Related Markets 18

3.3.1 Homeland Security 18

3.3.2 Wearable Device Security 19

4 Market Outlook 20

4.1 Overview 20

4.1.1 Infoholic Market Definition 20

4.2 Market Trends and Impact 20

4.3 Market Segmentation 21

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 21

5 Market Characteristics 22

5.1 Evolution 22

5.2 Value Chain 23

5.3 Market Dynamics 23

5.3.1 Drivers 23

5.3.1.1 Internet dependence for data storage 23

5.3.1.2 Increasing cyber crimes 24

5.3.1.3 Investments from government and key industry firms 24

5.3.1.4 Government initiatives 24

5.3.2 Restraints 24

5.3.2.1 Data security and privacy issues 24

5.3.2.2 Rise in the number of technologically advanced attackers 25

5.3.2.3 Violation of cyber security regulations and standards 25

5.3.2.4 High cost 25

5.3.3 Opportunities 25

5.3.3.1 Growth opportunities for cloud and analytics market 25

5.3.3.2 Ethical hackers 25

5.3.3.3 Network providers 26

5.3.3.4 Emerging industry verticals 26

5.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 26

5.3.5 Key Stakeholders 27

6 Security Types: Market Size and Analysis 28

6.1 Overview 28

6.1.1 Market Size and Analysis 28

6.2 Network Security 29

6.2.1 Impact of Security Lapses 30

6.2.2 Market Size and Analysis 30

6.3 Cloud Security 31

6.3.1 Impact of Security Lapses 31

6.3.2 Market Size and Analysis 31

6.4 Content Security 32

6.4.1 Impact of Security Lapses 32

6.4.2 Market Size and Analysis 32

6.5 Wireless Security 32

6.5.1 Impact of Security Lapses 33

6.5.2 Market Size and Analysis 33

6.6 Application Security 34

6.6.1 Impact of Security Lapses 34

6.6.2 Market Size and Analysis 34

6.7 Endpoint Security 35

6.7.1 Impact of Security Lapses 35

6.7.2 Market Size and Analysis 35

6.8 Others 35

6.8.1 Market Size and Analysis 36

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=655052

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)