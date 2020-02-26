Commercial Construction 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

Commercial Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Construction development in United States, Europe and China.— This report focuses on the global
In 2017, the global Commercial Construction market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Vinci
Grupo ACS
Bechtel
Hochtief
Balfour Beatty
Bouygues Construction
Kiewit
Royal BAM Group
Laing O’Rourke
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
New Construction
Repair and Maintenance
Refurbishment and Demolition
Market segment by Application, split into
Leisure and Hospitality Buildings
Office Buildings
Outdoor Leisure Facilities
Retail Buildings
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Commercial Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 New Construction
1.4.3 Repair and Maintenance
1.4.4 Refurbishment and Demolition
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Commercial Construction Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Leisure and Hospitality Buildings
1.5.3 Office Buildings
1.5.4 Outdoor Leisure Facilities
1.5.5 Retail Buildings
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Commercial Construction Market Size
2.2 Commercial Construction Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Commercial Construction Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Commercial Construction Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Vinci
12.1.1 Vinci Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Commercial Construction Introduction
12.1.4 Vinci Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Vinci Recent Development
12.2 Grupo ACS
12.2.1 Grupo ACS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Commercial Construction Introduction
12.2.4 Grupo ACS Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Grupo ACS Recent Development
12.3 Bechtel
12.3.1 Bechtel Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Commercial Construction Introduction
12.3.4 Bechtel Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bechtel Recent Development
12.4 Hochtief
12.4.1 Hochtief Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Commercial Construction Introduction
12.4.4 Hochtief Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hochtief Recent Development
12.5 Balfour Beatty
12.5.1 Balfour Beatty Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Commercial Construction Introduction
12.5.4 Balfour Beatty Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Balfour Beatty Recent Development
Continued .
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/commercial-construction-2019-global-market-size-market-share-status-and-forecast-to-2025/486603
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 486603