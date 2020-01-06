Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2454.8 million by 2025, from $ 1966.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PCC Airfoils

Cisri-gaona

GE Aviation

Leistritz

UTC Aerospace Systems

Rolls-Royce

Moeller Aerospace

Arconic

IHI

TURBOCAM

Hi-Tek

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Pressure Turbine (LPT) Blades and Vanes

Intermediate Pressure Turbine (IPT) Blades and Vanes

High Pressure Turbine (HPT) Blades and Vanes

High pressure turbine (LPT) blades and vanes is the main type for commercial aircraft turbine blades & vanes, and the low pressure turbine (LPT) blades and vanes with 59% of global sales volume.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Widebody

Narrowbody

Regional Jet

Others

In commercial aircraft turbine blades & vanes market, the narrowbody holds an important share in terms of applications.

