Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell International

Safran

Thales

UTC

Zodiac Aerospace

Astronics

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Fokker Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional jet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Hardware

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Narrow-body aircraft

1.5.3 Wide-body aircraft

1.5.4 Regional jet

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Size

2.2 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Honeywell International

12.1.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.2 Safran

12.2.1 Safran Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Safran Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Safran Recent Development

12.3 Thales

12.3.1 Thales Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Thales Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Thales Recent Development

12.4 UTC

12.4.1 UTC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Introduction

12.4.4 UTC Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 UTC Recent Development

12.5 Zodiac Aerospace

12.5.1 Zodiac Aerospace Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Zodiac Aerospace Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Zodiac Aerospace Recent Development

12.6 Astronics

12.6.1 Astronics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Astronics Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Astronics Recent Development

12.7 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

12.7.1 Crane Aerospace & Electronics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Crane Aerospace & Electronics Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Crane Aerospace & Electronics Recent Development

12.8 Fokker Technologies

12.8.1 Fokker Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Introduction

12.8.4 Fokker Technologies Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Fokker Technologies Recent Development

